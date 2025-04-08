"Starting the game 1-0 down", "Carlo is a mad coach" - Fans react as Real Madrid star included in XI for Arsenal UCL clash

Real Madrid fans are questioning Carlo Ancelotti on X after he included David Alaba in the starting XI to face Arsenal. The two sides are set to lock horns in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium later tonight (Tuesday, April 8).

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Real Madrid. Fede Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham. Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe start up front to complete the starting XI.

Alaba has been a solid, reliable option over the years. However, the 32-year-old suffered a ruptured ACL in his left knee in December 2023, resulting in him missing 25 games across competitions this season. He has made just 11 appearances across all competitions, starting just four games, and has looked far from his best.

Real Madrid fans are unimpressed with Ancelotti starting Alaba at left-back over Fran Garcia for their crucial fixture against Arsenal, with one posting:

"Alaba start Carlo is a mad coach"

Another fan tweeted:

"What are we starting Alaba for?"

Other fans reacted below:

"PLEASE ALABA JUST DEFEND NOTHING ELSE," one fan requested

"No way he thinks Alaba can stop Saka ??" one fan questioned

"At least no Vasquez but we got Alaba playing on a washed up leg," another added

"Only Alaba starts. This means we’re only starting the game 1-0 down!" one fan chimed in

"It’s a winnable tie" - Rio Ferdinand makes prediction for Arsenal vs Real Madrid across both legs

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted he would be surprised if Arsenal were to defeat Real Madrid over both legs in their Champions League quarter-final fixture. He also believes the Gunners are at a disadvantage due to the second leg being at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal will be aiming to cause an upset against Los Blancos, with the latter being the favorites to progress to the semi-finals. Ferdinand told TNT Sports (via The Boot Room):

“It’s a winnable tie, I think cup football means that it’s winnable. I think if it’s a one game, knockout game, I’d give Arsenal more of a chance. The fact that it’s over two legs and I think…where’s the first game being played?”

Upon learning the first leg was taking place at the Emirates Stadium, he added:

“That’s not good so Arsenal have to stay in that game. If they can stay in that game and be in touch going to the Bernabeu, they have a chance still. But if there’s a two-goal lead and they’re going to the Bernabeu, game over. But well, I’ll be surprised if Arsenal go through this tie.”

The last time Real Madrid faced Arsenal in the Champions League was during the 2005-06 season in their Round of 16 clash. The Gunners won the first leg 1-0 away from home before securing a 0-0 draw in the second leg to progress to the quarter-finals.

