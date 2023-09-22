"Starting games a bit sleepy at the moment" - Dimitar Berbatov makes surprise prediction for Liverpool v West Ham

Former Premier League striker Dimitar Berbatov has had his say on Liverpool's game at home to West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday (September 24th).

The Betfair ambassador made this known during his match-day six league predictions via [Metro]. Berbatov tipped both teams to play out a draw in the encounter.

Both teams have had a relatively bright start to the ongoing 2023-24 football campaign. The Reds have picked up four wins from their opening five games thus far.

Visiting team, West Ham United on the other hand, have won three out of their opening five games, picking up a draw and losing their most recent league game to Manchester City.

The Hammers, have however, secured impressive wins against Brighton & Hove Albion, Luton Town and not forgetting an empathic 3-1 win against Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of their visit to face Liverpool this weekend, former Manchester United striker, Berbatov has tipped the Hammers to share points with the Reds.

According to Berbatov, Klopp's men have started games this season on a sloppy foot, thus making it possible for West Ham United to hurt the Reds at Anfield this weekend. In his words, via [Metro]:

"Liverpool are starting games a bit sleepy at the moment and West Ham have been playing some good football. I’ll go for a draw.

Berbatov went further to predict a 2-2 scoreline between both teams. It will be interesting to see how the encounter eventually plays out Anfield this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to latest managerial milestone at Liverpool

The Reds' boss became the first manager in the club's history to secure 50 European wins, after his side secured an emphatic win in mid-week during their opening Europa League game.

Klopp's men kicked off their 2023-24 Europa League campaign in style courtesy of 3-1 victory away to Linz ASK. Goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah were enough to secure all three points for the Reds away from home.

Reacting to the new milestone, head coach Klopp, chosed to look at the future rather than reflect on past achievements.

Reported via [This is Anfield], Klopp joked:

"Let me say it like this, if I’m still on 50 after the group stage then I am still the most successful Liverpool manager and everybody will hate that fact."

He added:

“It’s great, but probably because in the competition there has been much more games than in the past, I’m pretty sure that’s it.”

Next up for Klopp and Liverpool, will be a crunch home game against West Ham United this weekend on Sunday (September 24th).