"Starting now" - David de Gea sends strong message to Manchester United fans 

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has sent a strong message to the Red Devils faithful ahead of their FA Cup clash with Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 19, 2023). The Spaniard stated that his side will go all out in the chase for silverware this season.

It is worth noting that Manchester United have already won their first trophy in the Erik ten Hag era. The Red Devils defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to claim the EFL Cup back in February and could win even more before the season runs out.

As it stands, Ten Hag's men have made it into the quarterfinals of the Europa League, where they'll go head-to-head with Sevilla next month. They are also still active in the FA Cup and will face Fulham in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League draw, which pitted Manchester United against Sevilla on Friday, David de Gea explained that the club is determined to compete for trophies.

De Gea said:

"Trophies are important for us. I think the manager has shown that putting the strong team every game."

The goalkeeper continued:

"We want to try to win the competition. We know there are still good teams, but we are confident, we believe in ourselves and let's see what happens in the draw."

David de Gea also gave insights into how Ten Hag tries to help his players recover and prepare between games amid their tight schedule these days.

He said:

"Starting now, the manager says, 'Come on guys, take the shower and go home quickly to recover as soon as possible.'"

He added:

"Yeah, it's non-stop. We play again on Sunday, another big game, another big competition, so we have to recover really well, prepare the game as best as we can and go again."

Although they have a small chance, it would be far-fetched to write off the Red Devils from the race for the Premier League title.

As it stands, they occupy third position in the table with 50 points in 26 games, 16 points below first-placed Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand.

David de Gea's numbers for Manchester United so far this season

The Spaniard is having a decent outing this term

David de Gea remains an influential figure in the Red Devils squad under Erik ten Hag this season. So far during the campaign, he's made 41 appearances for the club across all competitions, recording 18 clean sheets to his name.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants still have a riddle to solve involving the Spaniard. De Gea's current contract with the club expires at the end of the season, and there haven't been any strong indications that he'll continue at the club. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for both parties.

Poll : 0 votes