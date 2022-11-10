"Starts for every team in the big 6", "Only appears for majestic performances" - Liverpool fans hail youngster's nerves of steel after 'clutch' display in Derby County win 

Caoimhin Kelleher spared Liverpool's blushes as they edged past League One Derby County in the Carabao Cup on penalties on Wednesday, 9 November.

The Irish goalkeeper saved three spot kicks in the shootout to send the Reds through to the fourth round of the competition, following an uninspired goalless draw after 90 minutes. Kelleher saved penalties from Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and Lewis Dobbin to allow Harvey Elliott to score the decisive spot kick.

Liverpool FC @LFC Three outstanding saves from Kelleher as we progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup Three outstanding saves from Kelleher as we progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup 🙌 https://t.co/k9fAF3kXqc

The Republic of Ireland international was making just his 18th Liverpool appearance as he has clearly been designated as the Reds' cup goalkeeper. Jurgen Klopp named an incredibly inexperienced side, with no fewer than five youth team players in the starting lineup.

The German eventually brought on Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino to break down a stubborn Derby backline, which they were ultimately unable to do. Following his penalty heroics, Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to hail Kelleher's performance, especially for another heroic penalty shootout display:

Michael Reid @michael_reid11



Tonight was only his 18th appearance.



#LFC #LIVDER Caoimhín Kelleher has now won more penalty shootouts than any Liverpool goalkeeper in the club's entire history (4).Tonight was only his 18th appearance. Caoimhín Kelleher has now won more penalty shootouts than any Liverpool goalkeeper in the club's entire history (4).Tonight was only his 18th appearance. #LFC #LIVDER

🇺🇾 @IDONTM1SSCUH Kelleher is ridiculous man, he starts for every team in the big 6. Kelleher is ridiculous man, he starts for every team in the big 6.

- @AnfieldRd96 • Through to the next round.

• Kelleher is a hero.



Southampton (H), next. • Through to the next round. • Kelleher is a hero. Southampton (H), next.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Kelleher loves a penalty shootout doesn’t he? Unreal. Kelleher loves a penalty shootout doesn’t he? Unreal.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP This has a Kelleher winning save written all over it. This has a Kelleher winning save written all over it. Victory for Liverpool in a tense penalty shootout. That man Caoimhin Kelleher, what a goalkeeper. This guy only appears for majestic performances. twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/stat… Victory for Liverpool in a tense penalty shootout. That man Caoimhin Kelleher, what a goalkeeper. This guy only appears for majestic performances. twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/stat…

Laurie @LFCLaurie Kelleher is absolutely insane.



We need to keep him at the club as long as we can. Kelleher is absolutely insane.We need to keep him at the club as long as we can.

Jan Říha @HonzaRihaftbl Kelleher may be the best goalkeeper against penalties since Diego Alves. Kelleher may be the best goalkeeper against penalties since Diego Alves.

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix 3 saves in 5 is pretty mad for Kelleher. He’s so clutch in shoot outs 3 saves in 5 is pretty mad for Kelleher. He’s so clutch in shoot outs

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Nerves of steel from young Harvey Elliott to send #LFC through after more penalty shootout heroics from Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman loves this competition. Nerves of steel from young Harvey Elliott to send #LFC through after more penalty shootout heroics from Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman loves this competition.

Jamie Carragher admits he is surprised by Liverpool owner's desire to sell the club

Earlier in the week, the Fenway Sports Group revealed they were open to selling the Merseyside club after 12 years in charge.

Speaking to The Overlap podcast, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher proclaimed (as per Sky Sports):

"I'd imagine there's something in it. How strong it is in terms of selling fully or trying to bring money into the club, I'm not sure. I think FSG have done a great job at the club, and I don't think they've ever proclaimed to have the funds of Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City.

"They were the owners who brought the title back, the owners who brought Jurgen Klopp, the stadium has been transformed, the training ground has been transformed. They've almost been a model for clubs like Arsenal."

He added:

"I am surprised. Will the club ever be valued as highly as it is right now again? With Klopp as the manager and the team having been so successful over the last few years? Maybe there's something in that.

"I just thought that with so many American owners coming into the league, I thought there was a power play in some ways where they could see something in the future given what we've seen in American sports, so I thought the owners would be here for a while."

He concluded:

"Maybe they woke up on Monday morning and read about how much Manchester City have made commercially and thought, 'You can't stop it, can you?!'"

Squawka @Squawka Caoimhin Kelleher has now won all four of his penalty shootouts for Liverpool in the League Cup:



◉ 1 save vs Arsenal

◉ 2 saves vs Leicester

◉ 1 winning goal vs Chelsea

◉ 3 saves vs Derby



Safe hands. 🧤 Caoimhin Kelleher has now won all four of his penalty shootouts for Liverpool in the League Cup:◉ 1 save vs Arsenal◉ 2 saves vs Leicester◉ 1 winning goal vs Chelsea◉ 3 saves vs DerbySafe hands. 🧤 https://t.co/dy4SEdIl68

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes