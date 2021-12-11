“Stay strong” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Pele after hospital update

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered Brazilian football legend Pele some words of support after he posted a hospital update on Instagram.

Pele, who scored a total of 757 goals throughout his legendary career, recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy in a bid to recover his health. In a heart-warming Instagram post, Pele revealed that he underwent the final round of chemotherapy for 2021. He posted:

'Friends, since September 30th, when I left the hospital, you know that I have been having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment. Today I'm at Albert Einstein doing the last session of 2021. I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don't you think? I'm going to take this chance to do a new battery of exams, so I'm going to stay here for a few days. Don't worry, I'm just getting ready for the holiday season!'

Cristiano Ronaldo commented on Pele's post. He said, “Forca amigo,” which translates to “Stay strong my friend.”

Cristiano Ronaldo aiming for more trophies with Manchester United despite breaking Pele’s record

Since overtaking Pele's goal tally in January 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo has only won the Copa Italia with Juventus. The way the season has been for Manchester United, the Portuguese did not look anywhere close to adding to his overall haul.

However, things appear to be changing at Manchester United with the appointment of Ralf Rangnick. Ronaldo started in United's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, which was the German's first game in charge.

He was one of the innumerable senior players who did not participate in their final Champions League group tie on Wednesday against Young Boys. Domestically, Manchester United are currently nine points away from the top three. However, an easy set of fixtures until March along with the team’s improvement means that there is still time to catch up.

At the same time, the club might have a better chance of competing in the Champions League despite the existence of multiple big contenders.

A few weeks ago, even the prospect of winning the FA Cup seemed a distant dream for most Manchester United fans. They are out of the EFL cup after losing 1-0 to West Ham United earlier this season. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo still scoring goals for fun, the next few weeks might prove to be critical for the club.

Consistent improvement and performance can still enable Manchester United to compete for trophies. However, not doing so will mean that the season is as good as over, at least domestically.

