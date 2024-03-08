"Steady!" - Jude Bellingham left stunned after reporter asked him to come home with her after Real Madrid's game against RB Leipzig

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was in disbelief after a reporter invited him to her house after Los Blancos' win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday (6 March).

Carlo Ancelotti's men scraped through to the quarter-finals with a 1-1 draw against the German outfit in their last-16 second-leg clash, winning 2-1 on aggregate.

Leipzig posed a great threat to Madrid's bid for a 15th Champions League trophy, creating multiple chances in the encounter. Bellingham set up Vinicius Jr.'s opening goal in the 65th minute and Willi Orban scored a header for Leipzig just three minutes later.

However, the German side were unable to find the equalizer to take it to extra time as their Champions League run came to a halt in the Round of 16. After the match, Bellingham was interviewed by Amazon Prime Italy reporter Alessia Tarquinio, who asked the Real Madrid midfielder a question that left him stunned.

She said (via GOAL):

"Would you like to come home with me?"

To which, the former Borussia Dortmund star replied:

"Steady!"

After seeing Bellingham's reaction, the reporter added attempting to explain why she asked him that question:

"You are my perfect son!"

Real Madrid secured Bellingham's services last summer from Dortmund for a reported €103 million fee. The England international has been enjoying life in the Spanish capital, putting on some exceptional performances for Los Blancos.

He has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season.

"They want to make an example" - Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham opens up about 2-game La Liga ban after controversial draw against Valencia

Real Madrid drew 2-2 against Valencia in La Liga last Sunday (3 March), a match that ended in controversy. Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk put Valencia 2-0 up within the first 30 minutes of action.

Vinicis Jr. brought one back for his side in stoppage time of the first half before scoring the equalizer and bagging his brace in the 76th minute. Bellingham managed to find the back of the net with a header in the dying embers of the game, assisted by Brahim Diaz.

However, the referee blew the final whistle just before Diaz launched his cross and the goal didn't stand. Real Madrid's players sprinted towards the referee to protest and Bellingham received a red card for dissent.

The 20-year-old midfielder was then handed a two-game ban for his actions, meaning he will miss Madrid's upcoming league fixture against Celta Vigo. Speaking after his side's Champions League win over RB Leipzig, Bellingham said (via ESPN):

"It's difficult to talk about, because there's appeals going on. All I can say is what happened, with the referee's decision to blow the whistle. He's human, but so am I."

He added:

"I didn't say anything offensive. I feel like at times because I'm new, they want to make an example [of me], which I'm cool with. I have to take responsibility for my actions. I think two games is a bit ridiculous but if I have to miss those two games, I'll support the team from the stands."