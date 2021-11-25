"Step up and work hard when the new hierarchy is put in place" – Noel Whelan demands Manchester United star to "prove his worth"

Former England U21 international Noel Whelan believes Jadon Sancho can redeem his Manchester United career under a new manager.

Whelan wants Sancho to work hard in training and put in a performance on the pitch to prove he is worth all the money Manchester United paid to sign him. Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said:

"It's all down to Jadon. He's got to put in the performances on the training ground and on the pitch. I don't care how much they paid for him. He needs to prove his worth to whoever comes in."

Whelan said Sancho could turn his Manchester United career around under a new manager. The 21-year-old winger failed to show his Dortmund form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Leeds United star urged Sancho to work hard under the new management to turn his season around. Whelan added:

"We saw him lighting it up for Dortmund, but we've not seen anything close to that level since. He could do that under a new manager – his goal was a good glimpse of his talent. He's got to force his new manager’s hand because he didn't do that with Ole.

"He's been average this season, but that is in a side where everyone has lost their belief and confidence – they've looked all over the place. He needs to step up and work hard when the new hierarchy is put in place."

Jadon Sancho was the first major signing made by Manchester United earlier this summer. The England international arrived from Dortmund for a fee of around £73 million.

Despite his abundant talent, Sancho has failed to impress whilst at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old winger only scored his first goal for the club two days ago against Villarreal in the Champions League.

Manchester United are in search of a new manager

Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 4-1 defeat to Watford over the weekend. The Red Devils have put former midfielder Michael Carrick in charge of the first team whilst they search for an interim manager.

Various names have been linked to the managerial vacancy at Manchester United. According to various reports, former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is the favorite to take over on an interim basis for the rest of the season.

However, Manchester United are looking at other candidates for a permanent appointment. Some of the most prominent candidates linked to replace Solskjaer on a permanent basis include Brendan Rodgers, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino.

