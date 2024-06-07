"Stepped in for England and taken that in his stride" - Pundit backs Manchester United man to be 'unexpected star player at Euro 2024'

Former England defender Stuart Pearce has backed Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to play an important role for the side at the UEFA Euro 2024. He heaped praise on the teenager and also likened his potential to legendary players like Paul Gascoigne.

Mainoo has made it into the 26-man England squad for the upcoming Euros, having broken through at Manchester United only this season. His impressive performances saw him make his national debut in March before being selected in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Pearce has high hopes for the youngster and believes the 19-year-old can enhance his reputation at the Euros. He told Boyle Sports (via Goal):

“Kobbie Mainoo could end up being England’s unexpected star player at Euro 2024, which often happens in these major tournaments. In my time we had the likes of Des Walker and David Platt who enhanced their reputations, even Paul Gascoigne.

Trending

"Mainoo has to take everything in his stride having been arguably the best player in the FA Cup final, he has fit in seamlessly at Manchester United and given the club a huge lift. He’s also stepped in for England and taken that in his stride. That’s the beauty of English football at the moment, young players get the opportunity and they already look very rounded and very comfortable in the environment.”

Pearce also shared where he thinks the Manchester United man could fit in England's starting lineup, saying:

“In midfield, you have to go with Declan Rice in the middle, Jude Bellingham behind Harry Kane with Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden on the wing. There is another midfield slot alongside Rice and I think at this moment in time it goes to Kobbie Mainoo who has done extremely well for United.

"It’s a youthful XI with a team of players all in good form and Southgate has the option of playing someone like Mainoo or leaving Rice on his own and going for another attacking player, potentially in Cole Palmer."

England have been drawn in Group C at UEFA Euro 2024 alongside Denmark, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Kobbie Mainoo's breakthrough season at Manchester United

Mainoo made his Manchester United senior debut in January 2023 in a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. He made three senior appearances last season but had a breakout season in the 2023-24 campaign.

The 19-year-old made 32 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing one assist. One of his goals was an excellent 97th minute against Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Premier League in February.

Mainoo was also named the FA Cup Player of the Season after scoring two goals in six appearances. He also scored the winning goal as Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Mainoo made his England debut in March 2024 in a 1-0 defeat against Brazil in a friendly. He then started their next game against Belgium, which ended in a 2-2 draw.