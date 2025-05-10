Steve Nicol explains area where Liverpool are going to be 'million times better' without Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol has claimed that the Reds will be better defensively without Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman recently confirmed that he will leave the Merseyside-based club this summer, amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

In a recent tactical discussion, Nicol highlighted a key area where Liverpool would thrive without Alexander-Arnold. He said (via Rousing The Kop):

"There’s no question that from a defensive point of view they’re going to be a million times better. You’re going to lose that incredible passing range, but Conor Bradley in the short period of time that he’s played in the first team has shown that going forward he’s capable as well."

Nicol continued:

“He [Bradley] actually has all the tools, My only worry for him is if he can stay fit. For a young man he’s had some injuries in the time that he’s broken in until now. But if he can stay fit I have absolutely no problem at all in thinking that Conor Bradley will be Liverpool’s right-back for the foreseeable future.”

Alexander-Arnold, who rose through the ranks at Anfield, played a key role in the team's outstanding fortunes in recent years. Arguably one of the best right-backs in the world, the Englishman has scored 23 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 appearances for Liverpool.

However, his forthcoming departure has raised worries among the Reds' supporters. Conor Bradley, 21, is anticipated to be his long-term replacement. The Northern Irishman has showcased his ability to contribute in attack and defense in limited appearances for the Reds' senior team.

If the Reds fail to sign an experienced replacement for Alexander-Arnold this summer, Bradley could be the first choice option for Arne Slot next season. In 26 outings this season, Bradley has contributed three assists across competitions.

“The club have absolutely benefitted” - Steve Nicol on Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit from Liverpool

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Steve Nicol also stated that both Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold have profited from one another. He urged the Reds to give the right-back a proper farewell, who will leave Anfield at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Nicol said (via Rousing the Kop):

“The club have absolutely benefitted from Alexander-Arnold playing for Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold has absolutely benefitted as well by playing for Liverpool. So, how about give him a nice round of applause, a clap, whatever you want, buy him a beer, I don’t care, but make sure it’s a good send-off.”

The Englishman hasn't featured for any other club aside from the Reds in his professional career. This season, he has recorded 12 goal contributions in 42 appearances across competitions.

