Steven Gerrard and Cafu pick their favorite between Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Liverpool's Mo Salah

Football legends Steven Gerrard and Cafu recently shared their preferred player between Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

In an Instagram reel, Gerrard and Cafu were expected to move to the side of the name of the player they preferred. Both legends chose to pick Salah over Vinicius in the clip.

It is arguably a tough comparison because of the age and positional difference between the two wingers.

Salah, 30, plays as a right winger for Liverpool and has been sensational since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017. He has scored 180 goals and provided 74 assists in 296 games for the Reds.

The Egyptian winger has helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League trophy as well as the Premier League title after a 30-year wait.

Vinicius, meanwhile, is just 22 years old and plays as a left-winger for Real Madrid. He is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the world since joining the Spanish giants from Flamengo in 2018.

Vinicius has scored 57 goals and provided 58 assists in 214 games for Real Madrid. He has won one UEFA Champions League trophy and two La Liga titles, among other honors, with Los Blancos.

Salah, who is perhaps not in his best form, has registered 35 goal contributions in 42 games for the Reds this campaign. Vinicius, meanwhile, has registered 36 goal contributions in 44 games for his side this season.

Liverpool and Real Madrid could engage in transfers in the summer

As per El Nacional, the Spanish giants are interested in signing striker Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian striker is set to leave Liverpool following the expiration of his contract in the summer. Los Blancos could, hence, sign him on a free transfer.

Firmino, 31, joined the Reds from TSG Hoffenheim in 2015 and has been a crucial player for the club since. He has scored 109 goals and contributed 79 assists in 359 games for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, as per another report by El Nacional, the Reds are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with the Merseysiders last summer, before Los Blancos signed him from AS Monaco for a whopping €100 million. However, Tchouameni hasn't been able to make a telling impact at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Reds are, hence, preparing an €80 million offer for the France international.

Tchouameni, 23, has made 35 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season and has also contributed three assists.

Poll : 0 votes