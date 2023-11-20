Steven Gerrard changes stance on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate after taking Al-Ettifaq job 

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard recently made the bold decision to call Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT despite previously claiming Lionel Messi was the better player.

Gerrard is currently playing his trade as a manager for Al-Ettifaq, having joined the Saudi Pro League club this summer. The 43-year-old has already faced Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr twice this campaign and is currently seventh in the standings with 22 points from 13 games.

The former England international made an appearance on Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube channel last year, where he chose Lionel Messi as the GOAT, saying (via Daily Mirror):

"I think they're both operating on a different planet to every footballer that's ever lived, probably besides your Peles and your Maradonas. But Messi, for me, is more of a team player. If he's in on goal, he'll look for a pass as well as obviously posting really, really good numbers individually as well."

However, Gerrard recently reversed his decision, crediting Ronaldo's transformation of the Saudi Pro League:

"The arrival of 'The GOAT' as we call him, Cristiano, him arriving in January obviously was a huge signing. He still had a lot of football to offer. So, from afar, for six months, I was looking in at Cristiano Ronaldo's results, at the league, watching some games and watching some highlights."

He added:

"I think from that moment, the league around the world had become a very popular talking point for everyone. After Cristiano's arrival, even more big-name signings, talents and skill sets were joining the league."

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Riyadh-based outfit. His presence has completely shifted the global spotlight on the Saudi Pro League, paving the way for European superstars like Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane to follow suit.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reaches 300 career goals faster than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe made history after he scored his 17th-career hat-trick during France's record-setting 14-0 against Gibraltar during their 2024 UEFA Euros qualifier on Saturday, November 18. In doing so, he reached the milestone faster than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The France skipper reached the 300 career goals milestone in style on completing his hat-trick on Saturday, unleashing an unstoppable shot from 40 yards out. Mbappe was aged 24 years, 10 months, and 29 days old at the time (via Sports Illustrated).

Mbappe was significantly younger than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they netted 300 goals for club and country. The Argentine ace hit the milestone in October 2012 at the age of 25 years, four months, and three days. In contrast, Ronaldo was 27 when he scored 300 goals.

Mbappe may be on course to overtake both superstars' goal tally but he will need to stay consistent for well over a decade in order to match their accomplishments.