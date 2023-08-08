Steven Gerrard explains why he will not sign Mohamed Salah at Al-Ettifaq as Liverpool hero rules out transfer

Steven Gerrard has vowed not to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq until he has won more league titles and UEFA Champions Leagues.

The Reds icon was appointed as manager of the Saudi outfit earlier this summer. He has already gone back to his former club, luring Jordan Henderson to Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium.

Salah, 31, continues to be a name that is considered to join the long list of European talent heading to the Middle East. However, Gerrard has explained why he wouldn't currently sign him for Al-Ettifaq and that's because he's his favorite player. He told the club's media:

“No! The answer is no because Salah is my favourite player, I love Liverpool football club, so Mohamed can stay where he is."

Gerrard continued by jokingly admitting he could consider the signing if Salah were to get more trophies while at Anfield:

"When he wins more leagues and Champions Leagues with Liverpool, we’ll maybe consider it.”

The Egyptian has become a legend with the Reds during his six years at the club. He has won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

Salah has bagged 186 goals and 79 assists in 305 games across competitions during that time. He has broken several records for the Merseysiders and fans adore the veteran winger.

There was speculation over Salah's future at Liverpool following the 2021-22 campaign. He had just been on the losing side of the Reds' Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid and his contract was set to expire the next summer.

However, the Egyptian pledged his future to Jurgen Klopp's side by signing a new three-year deal. This is set to expire in 2025 and it remains to be seen if he would be tempted with a move to the Saudi Pro League before then.

Mohamed Salah was devastated when Liverpool failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League

The Egyptian vented his frustrations on Twitter.

Liverpool surprisingly failed to finish in the top four last season after previously finishing as runners-up to Manchester City in the 2021-22 campaign. The Reds missed out on Champions League football to arch-rivals Manchester United and the uprising Newcastle United.

Salah's disappointment was clear to see as he took to Twitter once the Red Devils had confirmed the Merseysiders' fate. He tweeted that there can be no excuses:

"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum.”

Some concluded that Salah's comments were hinting that he was looking for a potential way out of Anfield. However, he is heading into next season with the aim of helping Klopp's side bounce back. He was a standout performer for the Reds last season, bagging 30 goals and 16 assists in 51 games across competitions.