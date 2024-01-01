Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and more: Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger picks his dream five-a-side team

Former Liverpool centre-back Daniel Agger recently chose his ultimate five-a-side team, mostly picking old teammates from his memorable tenure at Anfield.

Agger graced the Reds' pitch with 232 appearances, notching 14 goals along his journey as a center-back. His time with the club was punctuated by a League Cup triumph in 2012, breaking Liverpool's six-year silverware drought.

In a conversation on the Aldo Meets… podcast, the 39-year-old defender revealed his five-a-side (via Anfield Watch):

“Goalie would have to be Pepe [Reina], could play with his feet as well. He will definitely be the goalie. I have to put Carra [Jamie Carragher] in, for his mentality. Especially those games in training, the players that want to win the most will win it, it’s not always the best team."

Agger included Barcelona icon Luis Suarez, who played for the Reds before his high-profile move:

“I’ll jump a little bit [forward], a player like [Luis] Suarez has that mentality as well. It doesn’t matter if it was a game, it was training, the day before a game at training – if we played four against two or five against two, it doesn’t matter – he wanted to win. That was why quite early he got my deepest respect because that is what you need.

“He’s also the type of centre-forward that you can kick a little bit and he would just get up and go hard again. He was tough, I saw him get kicked a lot and he just keeps on going."

The former Liverpool defender went on to include the rest of his small squad:

“Stevie [Gerrard] has to be there. It’s a balance [so I need another defender]… big Sami [Hyypia]. Sami was a good player.”

Liverpool scouts track Serie A's rising star for potential midfield reinforcement

According to Liverpool Echo, the Reds have set their sights on Serie A's emerging talent Morten Frendrup for the number 6 position. Despite the presence of Mac Allister and Endo, who have both been deployed in this position, the Reds' scouting network is keenly observing Frendrup's progress.

The young Danish midfielder, currently plying his trade with Genoa, has been making waves in Italy's top-flight league with his defensive abilities and midfield control.

The 22-year-old is carving out a name for himself as a defensive midfielder to watch and his performances this season have caught the eye. In 18 league games, he has provided four assists from his deep-lying position.

However, the likelihood of a deal materializing in the upcoming January transfer window appears slim. This is because the Reds are intent on taking their time to thoroughly assess Frendrup's development before making a move.