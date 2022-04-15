Steven Gerrard names Manchester United star among 4 active Premier League players he would have loved to play with

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes is one of the four players he would have loved to play with. Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne were the other three on his list.

Gerrard also named De Bruyne as one of the best players in the world at the moment. It was also understandable for Gerrard to name Salah and van Dijk since they have both been considered Liverpool's best players for a very long time.

However, it was surprising for a Liverpool legend like Gerrard to name a Manchester United player among those he would have loved to play alongside.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap YouTube channel, Steven Gerrard was quoted as saying the following:

"Mo Salah, I love Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne for sure 100% I think he's one of the best in the world right now, defense wise I think Virgil is just out of this world."

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United's most important players ever since his move from Sporting CP in January 2020. The 27-year-old playmaker has had yet another productive season for the Red Devils this time around. As things stand, Fernandes has contributed nine goals and 14 assists in 38 appearances for United across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Fernandes is the club's leading assist provider this term and the second-highest goalscorer as well. He is only trailing his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo (18 goals) in the goalscoring charts.

Fernandes has also played a vital role in guiding his Portuguese national team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 27-year-old scored twice in the playoff final against North Macedonia to help his side book a place in this year's showpiece tournament.

Manchester United will take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday

Manchester United will face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, April 16 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will be looking to end their two-match winless run in the league by beating bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

A win against the Canaries will be vital for the Red Devils' top-four hopes. As things stand, Ralf Rangnick's side are seventh in the standings, having accumulated 51 points from 31 matches. They are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with seven games remaining in the league season.

After their game against Norwich, Manchester United will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on April 19.

