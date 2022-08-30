"Steven Gerrard is under pressure" - Chris Sutton predicts result of Arsenal-Aston Villa Premier League clash

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to beat a struggling Aston Villa side 3-0 in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Emirates on Wednesday (August 31).

The Gunners registered their best start to a Premier League campaign since 2004, notching up their fourth win in a row on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's side bounced back from a goal down against Fulham to win 2-1, scoring the winner five minutes from time.

With the win, Arsenal continued their perfect start to the season, leading holders Manchester City by two points after four games. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa are 15th in the standings with three points from four games.

In his column for BBC, Sutton shared his thoughts ahead of the midweek clash between Arsenal and Villa in London. He wrote:

"I am really worried about Aston Villa, and Steven Gerrard is under pressure. This is his team this season; they had a good start last term but fell away, and their signings haven't paid off so far. Philippe Coutinho hasn't clicked, and that is a major factor."

He continued:

"Arsenal, meanwhile, are absolutely flying. It was good how they came from behind to beat Fulham. They were maybe not at their absolute best, but it was a good fightback by them, and I love what Gabriel Jesus brings to them."

Martin Odegaard, who arrived from Real Madrid on a permanent deal last summer, has netted three goals in four league games this season. Lauding the new Gunners captain, Sutton added:

"Martin Odegaard has also stepped up. He is leading by example and bringing goals and performances."

Meanwhile, the Villans will aim to arrest their early-season slump as they seek to stymie the Gunners' early-season momentum.

Arsenal aim to bolster squad before deadline day

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are monitoring Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto. They hope to close a deal for one of them in the final days of the summer transfer window. He told WettFreunde:

"At the moment, there are no direct negotiations with an official offer (for Tielemans). But I can confirm the player has always been at the top of Arsenal's list."

He added:

"They see Pedro Neto as the perfect player for themselves, but Wolves want more than £50 million so it's a complicated deal for them."

The Gunners have roped in striker Gabriel Jesus, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, playmaker Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Marquinhos for a combined sum of around £120 million this summer.

