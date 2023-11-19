Steven Gerrard reveals the role Cristiano Ronaldo played in his move to Saudi Arabia

Noting Cristiano Ronaldo's influence, legendary Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard recently divulged intriguing details about his decision to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq as manager.

Gerrard, whose previous managerial stint at Aston Villa ended in October 2022, was initially hesitant to consider offers from the Saudi Pro League. His change of heart occurred following unsuccessful attempts to secure managerial positions at Championship clubs, specifically Leeds United and Leicester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo's high-profile transfer to Al-Nassr in January 2023, following his departure from Manchester United, was a truly remarkable moment in the Saudi Pro League. This move elevated the league's global stature and triggered a cascade of eminent players, including Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane to migrate to the Gulf State.

Gerrard acknowledged that Ronaldo's move piqued his interest in the league, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

“The arrival of ‘The GOAT’ as we call him, Cristiano (Ronaldo), him arriving in January obviously (was) a huge signing. He still had a lot of football to offer. So, from afar, for six months, I was looking in at Cristiano Ronaldo’s results, at the league, watching some games and watching some highlights."

He added:

"I think from that moment, the league around the world had become a very popular talking point for everyone. After Cristiano’s arrival, even more big-name signings, talents and skill sets were joining the league."

Since taking the helm at Al-Ettifaq, Gerrard's tenure has been a mixed bag. The team currently occupies the seventh position in the Saudi Pro League and suffered a defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the King’s Cup.

David de Gea declines Saudi offer to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, weighing options amidst global interest

David de Gea has recently made headlines by rejecting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, where he would have been reunited with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. This decision came despite the opportunity to earn a staggering £500,000 per week, according to The Sun.

De Gea, having parted ways with Manchester United in the summer, now finds himself deliberating his next move amidst diverse global interests. The offer from Al-Nassr was enticing but ultimately failed to persuade De Gea. Sources close to him cite personal reasons for this decision, highlighting his wife Edurne's reluctance to move to the Middle East.

Manchester United is reportedly a possible option for De Gea, as the club might propose a short-term contract. This potential re-signing emerges amidst the fact that Andre Onana is expected to participate in AFCON between January 13 and February 11. United's current goalkeeping options include Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Another intriguing possibility for De Gea is a move to Inter Miami, part of Major League Soccer (MLS). Such a transition would reunite him with former Spain teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Moreover, playing in MLS would mean aligning with Lionel Messi, a long-standing rival of Cristiano Ronaldo.