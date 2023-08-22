Steven Gerrard rubbishes claims that Al-Ettifaq are willing to offer £10m-per-season contract for Mason Greenwood

Former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard took to Instagram to refute apparent reports linking his club, Al Ettifaq, to the ostracized Manchester United prodigy, Mason Greenwood.

The 43-year-old manager posted a story on the social media platform about an article connecting the Saudi club to Greenwood and captioned it with a definitive 'Fake News' text.

The Red Devils recently initiated an official statement about their academy product's future, effectively releasing Mason Greenwood from the club in light of his domestic abuse case.

Manchester United had been conducting an internal investigation on the matter and were apparently looking for ways to reinstate the troubled wunderkind into the first team.

Following a severe backlash from fans, the English giants decided to sever ties with the 21-year-old forward, stating (via Fabrizio Romano):

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with player recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed it’d be most appropriate for Mason to do so away from Old Trafford and Manchester United."

Consequently, Saudi Arabia emerged as a potential destination for the England international, considering the active recruitment strategy of the Middle Eastern clubs.

A sports media outlet soon reported on the situation, claiming that Steven Gerrard's club was ready to offer a £10 million-per-season contract to Mason Greenwood for his signature.

However, the Englishman was quick to respond through an Instagram story, comprehensively squashing the said rumors.

Steven Gerrard's take on the Mason Greenwood rumour

With Al Ettifaq seemingly refusing to take the youngster on their hands, the ex-Manchester United prodigy now has the humongous task of reinventing his career at a new club.

How does Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq team shape up without Mason Greenwood?

The Saudi giants have already sanctioned the incoming transfers of ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and exiled Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

While the two veterans of the game can bring a lot of experience to Al Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard's club has had a relatively quiet transfer window as compared to their rivals in the Saudi Pro League.

Additionally, the rumor mill has been silent for the Commandos for a while now, with no high-profile player linked to a move to the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

Similarly for Mason Greenwood, the Englishman is yet to attract any notable suitor, with a move to the Middle East now looking very unlikely.

As reported by BBC Sport, an unnamed senior SPL official revealed that the 21-year-old forward is not being scouted by any team in the division.