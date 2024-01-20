Steven Gerrard's new contract at Al-Ettifaq sees stunning increase in wages despite getting no wins since October: Reports

English manager Steven Gerrard has received a bumper pay rise at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq after signing a two-year contract extension with the club. The former Aston Villa boss will now earn a greater salary despite his side's struggles in their league this season.

Saudi football received a major cash injection in the summer of 2023 when multiple top players were signed into the league. These players mostly joined the PIF-owned clubs, which includes Al Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, in a bid to raise the profile of the league.

Outside of these four teams, Al-Ettifaq made the most impressive recruitment, bringing former England international Steven Gerrard to manage them, for a start. They also signed former Premier League stars Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Demarai Gray, as they looked to compete for trophies.

Al-Ettifaq have largely underwhelmed this season, last picking up a league win in October, a run of nine winless games. They have picked up only three wins in their last 15 games this season, dating back to September.

Gerrard joined the club in the summer after spending half a season out of a job following his sacking from Aston Villa midway through the 2022-23 season. The Liverpool legend enjoyed the best period of his managerial career when he led Rangers to the Scottish league title, their first in a decade.

The English manager was contracted to the club until 2025 with his initial contract but has now signed an extension until 2027. According to Mail Sport, he will earn in the region of what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does at Anfield following the extension.

Steven Gerrard struggling to impact Al-Ettifaq

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq have struggled this season, and their league position is a testament to their struggles. They are in eighth place in the 18-team league midway through the season and have picked up only 25 points from their first 19 matches.

Al-Ettifaq finished in seventh place in the 16-team league in 2022-23, and Steven Gerrard was appointed to ensure an improved season. With their recent run of poor form, they are far from where they intend for the club to be this season.

England international midfielder Jordan Henderson mutually terminated his contract with Al-Ettifaq after just six months at the club to return to Europe. This further complicates the task for Gerrard, but with the strong backing of the management, he can turn their fortunes around.