"Steven Gerrard will only want to become Liverpool manager on merit" - Jamie Carragher claims talks of Gerrard replacing Jurgen Klopp 'should not be on the agenda right now'

Former defender Jamie Carragher strongly believes that Steven Gerrard will only get the Liverpool job on merit once Jurgen Klopp decides to leave Anfield.

Carragher has stated that Liverpool will only decide to go with Gerrard if they believe he is the right candidate for the job. The Englishman's past with the Reds will not hold any relevance when Liverpool look for their new manager.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph (via the Mirror), Jamie Carragher said:

"There is also the complication of many seeing him as continuing an apprenticeship until Klopp says farewell to Anfield and Gerrard makes his emotional return. Maybe that will happen one day, but I can promise you this: Steven Gerrard will only ever want to become Liverpool manager on merit."

Carragher added:

"And the Liverpool supporters will only want him to become Liverpool manager on those terms, not because of some kind of romantic homecoming. When Klopp goes, Liverpool will only employ the best man for the job, as they did when making their last appointment in 2015."

However, Carragher did say that Steven Gerrard's connection with Liverpool will be advantageous if he is viewed as a serious candidate in the future. He went on to write:

"Gerrard's connection is an advantage if the day comes when he is a serious candidate. Until then, it is a subject overplayed and should not be on the agenda right now."

Steven Gerrard has been unveiled as the new Aston Villa manager following the sacking of Dean Smith. The 41-year-old manager previously had a successful stint with Scottish side Rangers. Gerrard guided The Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

The former Liverpool captain has been heavily touted as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield. Gerrard was the manager of Liverpool's U-18 team before taking the job at Rangers.

Steven Gerrard is scheduled to face Liverpool in December

One of the most anticipated games ever since Steven Gerrard took over as Aston Villa manager has been their away match against Liverpool. Aston Villa are scheduled to travel to Anfield on December 11 which will be the first time Steven Gerrard will manage against his boyhood club.

It is worth noting that Liverpool and Aston Villa have had some interesting matches over the past couple of years. The Reds suffered a shock 7-2 defeat against Villa last season which was seen as one of the worst moments of Liverpool's underwhelming campaign.

