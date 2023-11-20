"Still 3-0 in games against you" "Stop lying" - Alejandro Garnacho involved in friendly war of words with Manchester United teammate over EAFC 24

Manchester United duo Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri's friendly rivalry was on display in a hilarious exchange between the duo over their EA FC 24 skills.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is in dire need of improving the team spirit at Old Trafford amid a difficult start to the season. His side have faltered and shown little progression from their third-placed finish and Carabao Cup triumph in the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Garnacho, 19, and Pellistri, 21, have been two positives during the season with some impressive performances. The duo appear to enjoy their downtime playing EA Sports' FC 24.

X (formerly Twitter) user @TenHagBall_ posted an image of Garnacho's Ultimate Team that boasts several legendary names including Ronaldo Nazario and Patrick Vieira. He captioned the post:

"Alejandro Garnacho on Instagram showing his team on EA Sports FC 24."

However, Pellistri headed straight to the replies section to start a war of words between the Manchester United youngsters:

"And he still can't win any games."

His Argentine teammate hit back by revealing that he'd got the better of the Uruguayan international on the video game:

"Still 3-0 in games against you. Stop spending money it won't make you good."

@TenHagBall_ replied with a bunch of laughing face emojis as he was stunned the United pair were exchanging in his replies section. Pellistri responded:

"He is lying."

Garnacho and Pellistri appear to have struck up a fond friendship at Manchester United. The Red Devils academy graduates were seen celebrating Halloween together dressed as Mr Incredible and Spiderman.

The Old Trafford faithful will hope the duo can come to the rescue for United and help Ten Hag's side bounce back from their rocky run of form. They sit sixth in the league with seven wins and five defeats in 12 games.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni explains why Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho was snubbed

Lionel Scaloni claimed the Red Devils winger's snub was a 'form issue'.

Alejandro Garnacho failed to earn a call-up to Argentina's national team for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. La Abiceleste suffered a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on November 17 and face Brazil on Wednesday (November 22).

The Manchester United youngster had earned three caps for the World Champions before his omission. Lionel Scaloni insisted a lack of form was behind his decision not to call up the former Atletico Madrid academy player (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Ale’s non-call up is due to a form issue. During the last calls, he did not have minutes and we have to think about the human aspect as well too. It’s great that everyone wants to be here.”

The Argentine teenager has made 16 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, scoring one goal. He enjoyed a breakout 2022-23 campaign, managing five goals and as many assists in 34 games.