“Still able to really carry his team and the other could not” – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ‘difference’ explained by ex-Chelsea star

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley has tried to explain one of the main differences between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Scotsman reckons that the Argentine maestro can still carry his team even at this stage of his career, but not his arch-rival.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo led their respective nations to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, they ended up with contrasting fates in the competition.

The Argentine had an outstanding tournament, leading his country to the trophy, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games, and winning the Player of the Tournament award. He played a crucial role for his team, making his impact felt in every game.

His Portuguese rival, meanwhile, had a tournament to forget, scoring just one goal. More embarrassing was how he was benched during a decisive phase of the World Cup as he lost his place to Goncalo Ramos.

According to Craig Burley, Ronaldo was a problem for his country in Qatar while Messi was the difference maker for his. He said on ESPN:

"Cristiano Ronaldo at the last world cup was a problem for Portugal. Correct me if I’m wrong but Lionel Messi was not a problem for Argentina. He was the hub of everything that they did well so he did not need dropping.

“Nobody was going around Argentina or the rest of the world going ‘what’s he going to do with Messi because he’s the problem’ and that’s the difference. One of them was still able to really carry his team and the other could not.”

Lionel Messi set to extend Ballon d'Or gap over Cristiano Ronaldo this month

According to multiple sources, Lionel Messi will win the 2023 Ballon d'Or award. That would mean only one thing for Cristiano Ronaldo: he'd fall further behind in the GOAT debate.

The Portuguese has won the prestigious award on five occasions so far in his career. His Argentine rival, meanwhile, has won it seven times, with this year's edition set to be his eighth triumph.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo last won the Ballon d'Or in 2017. Since then Messi has claimed the accolade twice and is on course to claim a third one.