“Still asking for a replay” - James Maddison pokes fun at Liverpool superstar through hilarious Instagram story

James Maddison poked fun at Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold on his Instagram story as the pair unite to undertake international duty for England.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur faced off in a controversial Premier League clash on September 30 that saw the Reds suffer a 2-1 defeat. With the game level in the first half, Luis Diaz was incorrectly denied the match's opener for off-side.

PGMOL admitted to the VAR error, after which the Merseysiders' boss Jurgen Klopp suggested that the game be replayed. Speaking after the tie, he said (via Evening Standard):

"As a football person, I think the only outcome should be a replay. It probably won’t happen, the argument is that it would open the gate for everyone to ask for it. I think this is unprecedented.”

Referring to the requested replay, Maddison wrote on his Instagram story, along with a red heart, laughing, and sleeping emoji:

"Still asking for a replay."

James Maddison's story with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Despite the unfortunate call, the Reds defender has urged his teammates to move on from the incident. He said (via Express):

"We’re just disappointed by it. It is what it is. Disappointing because of all the hard work that we put into the game as players and for us not to get the result, potentially, because of a decision elsewhere, a mistake not on our behalf, is not a hurt but… We move forward."

Maddison and Alexander-Arnold prepare for an international friendly against Australia (October 13) and a EURO Qualifier match against Italy (October 17) before returning to club football.

Who do Liverpool face next and where do they stand in the Premier League?

Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Brighton in their latest Premier League match on Sunday, October 8. After dropping points to the Seagulls, the Reds find themselves in fourth place on the Premier League table, having managed 17 points so far.

The Merseysiders are three points behind the table toppers Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal while falling one short of third-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's men have registered five wins, two draws, and a loss from their first eight league matches of the season.

After the international break, Liverpool will gear up for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield on October 21. The Toffees are currently 16th, with seven points following their 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, October 7.