"Still balling at 38", "Transforming the Saudi league" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores brace for Al-Nassr in 4-3 win over Al-Ahli

Fans have heralded Cristiano Ronaldo as he continued his scintillating start to the Saudi Pro League season with a brilliant brace in Al-Nassr's 4-3 victory over Al-Ahli.

Ronaldo had bagged seven goals and five assists in seven games across competitions heading into tonight's (September 22) game. His double against Al-Ahli proved to be the difference and it capped off yet another impressive performance for the legendary forward.

The Al-Nassr superstar's first arrived in just the fourth minute when he was played in on goal by Sadio Mane. He had no problem firing past former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Anderson Talisca doubled Al-Alami's lead in the 17th minute before former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie got Al-Ahli back in the game 13 minutes later.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't the first to bag a brace on the night as Talisca was on the scoresheet again in the 45+6th minute. However, Matthias Jaissle's side got back in the game again through Riyad Mahrez's 50th-minute penalty.

That was until Ronaldo came to the fore as he has done throughout his illustrious career. This time the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sent a fine left-footed effort past Mendy.

Al-Nassr were given a nervy finish when Feras Albrikan netted in the 87th minute. But the hosts held on at KSU Football Field to clinch a vital victory.

Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration once the final whistle was blown as his side leaped to fifth in the Saudi Pro League table. It was another captivating performance from Al-Alami's captain.

One fan was wowed by the Portuguese icon's display:

"The guy means business when it comes to the Game. Actually He is transforming the Saudi league."

Another fan claims that Ronaldo is turning back the years:

"Still balling at 38."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's winning performance against Al-Ahli:

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Jesse Lingard to train with Al-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo could come up against Jesse Lingard in the Saudi Pro League soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be joined in the Saudi Pro League by another familiar face. He was reunited with former Manchester United teammate Alex Telles in the summer when he joined Al-Nassr from the Red Devils.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Ronaldo's former United teammate Jesse Lingard is also heading to Saudi. The English attacker is set to train with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq for a month ahead of a potential deal.

Lingard, 30, has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer. He was training with his other former club West Ham United but appears to have not convinced David Moyes to resign him.

Ronaldo knows Lingard from his second spell at Old Trafford, the pair both left the club unceremoniously last year. The latter made 232 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 35 goals and 21 assists.