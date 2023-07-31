"Still the best player in the world at 38" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al-Nassr's 4-1 win over Monastir in King's Cup fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account for the season as Al-Nassr secured a 4-1 win over Monastir in their second game of the 2023–24 campaign. Fans on Twitter exploded while watching the action unfold.

Al-Alamy entered the clash on the back of a goalless draw against Monastir. Luis Castro's team, however, came up with a much improved performance against Tunisian club Monastir. The game also marked the first time that Ronaldo played a match against an African club in his career.

Anderson Talisca scored the opener from Abdulrahman Ghareeb's assist in the 42nd minute. Monastir, though, managed to find an equalizer in the 66th minute as Ali Lajami scored a comical own goal.

Ronaldo, though, scored a rocket header in the 74th minute to restore the lead for his team. While the Portuguese once again headed a solid attempt, the Monastir substitute goalkeeper saved it, and Abdulelah Al Amri scored from the rebound. Saud Al Elwai added another in the 90th minute to make it 4-1.

Fans were excited after the win, as one of them hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, writing on Twitter:

"Ronaldo is still the best player in the world at 38. SIUUUUU."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr's 4-1 win against Monastir:

Naasei🇬🇭🇨🇦🌐7⃣ @Ghanaphotos1 @AlNassrFC_EN Just wait for Sadio Mane to arrive, it is there we will see Ronaldo Scoring 50 goals in a Season...GOAT

Joachim @adebiyijoachim @AlNassrFC_EN This one was the for the coach 🥹. Suiiiiii

Gidi @CFC_Gidi @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC Ronaldo is still the best player in the world at 38. SIUUUUU

Young🚨🇷🇼 @Buretse2 @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC All we need is fuckin center back

fix1ng🪢👑♟️ @thuml11 @TimelineCR7 Ive never seen al nasr do a proper cross until now

G_Timothy @GT_Ncube @TimelineCR7 When The Team Needs It The Most ,Alajami Should Thank Cristiano.

Vedansh Kodwani @vedansh_77 @TimelineCR7 how he generate that much power

MANBOY @Milli_xx8 @TimelineCR7 See as header be like missile

Blanco🇬🇭🇳🇬 @YussyKing

It can only be Cristiano @TimelineCR7 @JAYJAYFRES Who else?It can only be Cristiano

Sadio Mane will soon join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr are set to make a blockbuster addition to their attack as Sadio Mane will join Cristiano Ronaldo in the team's attack. The Senegalese arrives as a €40 million signing.

Mane didn't reach his best form after joining Bayern Munich from Liverpool in the summer of 2022. He scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 matches across competitions.

Speaking about leaving Bayern, Manesaid (via Plettigol):

“Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have liked a different ending. I know I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone. Nevertheless, I wish the club and the fans the best for the future.”

Luis Castro's team showed their ability against Monastir, and Ronaldo is also back among the goals. Mane's addition could give the team an extra edge during the 2023–24 season.