"Still the best player in the world" - Former Brazil star claims 'crazy' Lionel Messi is on par with Pele and Maradona

Former Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo has hailed Lionel Messi as the best player in the world, putting him on the same pedestal as late legends Pele and Diego Maradona.

Messi, 36, is going strong for club and country despite being on the wrong side of 30. Having led Argentina to their third World Cup title last year in Qatar, Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award in 2023.

The Inter Miami attacker had a relatively quiet outing at the Maracana against Brazil in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (November 21). However, the reigning world champions won 1-0, inflicting the Selecao their first home loss in a World Cup qualifier.

Melo had said before the game (as per Ole):

"Brazil play against the world champion, and they have Messi, who for me is the best player in history with Pele and Maradona."

Acknowleding that La Pulga is not the same player he was a few years ago, Melo reckons the Argentine remains at the top of the game, contributing in other aspects:

"Messi doesn't have the speed he had a few years ago, but he has much more vision of the game. Messi is still the best player in the world. It's crazy, it's awesome".

"If he doesn't have speed, he has other things that are much better than two, three, four or five years ago. That's why he won the Ballon d'Or so many times . With the ball at his foot, it's fantastic, but without the ball, positioning yourself to see where the ball lands."

Messi's Argentina lead the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying standings with 15 points after six games, two clear of second-placed Uruguay, who beat the Albiceleste 2-0 away on matchday five.

Lionel Messi's Argentina prevail in ill-tempered Brazil clash

Lionel Messi's Argentina, as mentioned earlier, prevailed narrowly in a tense clash with hosts Brazil at the Maracana.

The game was marred by fighting between Brazilian police and Argentine fans in the stands. That prompted Messi to stage a walkout, leading to a 30-minute delay to the start of the contest.

La Albiceleste eventually prevailed thanks to a Nicolas Otamendi's 63rd-minute header. Brazil were futher hindered in their comeback bid when Joelinton saw red nine minutes from time.