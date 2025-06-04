"Still better than 95% of strikers in Europe", "Ageless" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he shines in Portugal's win over Germany

Portugal fans online have cheered Cristiano Ronaldo, with some claiming that he's ageless and remains one of the best strikers. This comes after CR7 scored the winning goal as Portugal outsmarted Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on Wednesday, June 4.

The first half of the encounter was dominated by the Germans, who registered seven shots and retained 59 percent of the ball possession. However, they were unable to unlock Portugal's defense as the first half ended goalless.

In the 48th minute, Florian Wirtz scored through a header following a lofted pass from Joshua Kimmich to put Germany in front. Despite a quick check by the VAR for a possible offside, the goal was confirmed and given.

Portugal responded through Francisco Conceição (63’), who drove with the ball and remarkably placed his shot from outside the penalty box into the net. Five minutes after their equalizer, Nuno Mendes gifted a pass to Ronaldo, who scored with the simplest of finishes to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Despite CR7’s substitution in the 89th minute, the Portuguese held on to their comeback lead and won the game. Their victory also guaranteed them a spot in the League A play-offs final.

Meanwhile, fans were impressed with Ronaldo's display against Germany, and they took to X to share their views. One fan tweeted:

"Still better than 95% of strikers in europe, got robbed of an assist aswell."

"Ageless."

"Cristiano with right team still is the top 5 striker in the world.. What a game and what a goal 🥅," another added.

"THEY KEPT DOUBTING HIM. THEY WANTED HIM TO RETIRE. THEY SAID HE'S FINISHED. ALWAYS SHUTS THEM UP!!!!!!!!!!!!," another claimed.

"The Greatest Of All Time 🐐," a fan declared.

"🤖🇵🇹 937 career goals, never ending Cristiano Ronaldo. Still delivering at top level for his country at 40.," Fabrizio Romano revealed.

"I'm very happy" - Portugal's Nuno Mendes on his assist to Cristiano Ronaldo against Germany

Nuno Mendes has revealed that he's delighted to have delivered an assist to CR7 in their comeback win over Germany. He also claimed that his full-back instinct helped him to evaluate in the build-up to the goal.

In an interview after the win over Germany, Mendes said (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

“I thought about shooting, but being a full-back my mindset is always to look to the side. I saw Cristiano, it was a great moment, I passed the ball to him and he scored, I'm very happy.”

CR7 has now scored 937 career goals in his stint, which is worthy of emulation. Meanwhile, Portugal will take on the winner of the tie between France and Spain in the final.

