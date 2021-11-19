“Still a big part of this squad” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promises more playing time to Manchester United outcast

Under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has spoken at length about Jesse Lingard’s recent game-time at Manchester United.

Lingard was not selected in the latest England squad for the World Cup qualifiers, which they won comfortably against Andorra and San Marino. The midfielder's omission is arguably a result of his reduced game-time for Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard was sent out on loan to David Moyes’ West Ham United last January and looked a different player. He scored 9 goals in 16 appearances for the Hammers, his best return since the 2017-18 season, when he finished with 48 appearances under his belt for the Red Devils.

With no starts and only five appearances so far this season for Lingard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated the Englishman's importance to the team:

"Jesse is training really hard, really well and he's ready and available for me, disappointed he's not playing more. In regards to contract situations and talks, I've not been in them very closely. For me, Jesse is still a big part of this squad and important and he gives quality to the group every day."

Considering Manchester United brought in Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, Lingard was always going to struggle for game time this year. Rumors have been adrift of a potential permanent return to West Ham United. However, the England international has remained firm in his commitment to his boyhood club.

The manager claimed that Lingard is set to receive increased game-time in the coming weeks:

"Every player wants to play as much as possible, with Jesse and all my players. They're working really hard, can't fault the attitude when they're called upon. Jesse has done well when he's played for us and with the games coming up he's going to play a part."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promises more game-time for Jesse Lingard as Manchester United hope to return to form

Manchester United have not looked particularly convincing since the opening day 5-1 victory over Leeds United. They dropped points against Southampton the following week before claiming a nervy 1-0 victory over Wolves and a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United. The match against Newcastle saw Cristiano Ronaldo return to Old Trafford and score two goals on his debut.

Since then, even during the matches United have won, they have looked a lesser team than they did for consistent spells last season. Manchester United have looked confused and caught between being a counter-attacking unit and a possession-based side.

Fans have complained about the apparent dependence on individual brilliance that has helped the team stay afloat, especially in the Champions League.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport trib.al/ks2IZb5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the huge pressure on Manchester United 'should be a joy' | @ChrisWheelerDM Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the huge pressure on Manchester United 'should be a joy' | @ChrisWheelerDM trib.al/ks2IZb5

The issues are innumerable. Ole’s dependence on the Scott McTominay-Fred midfield combination has bitten them hard, especially against bigger teams. Bruno Fernandes is not scoring goals for fun anymore while Paul Pogba has disappeared after bagging seven assists in the first four Premier League games this season.

Initially, the reduced game-time for Jadon Sancho and Donny Van De Beek was said to be down to the players not having settled. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also been accused of being too predictable, and of picking the same players repeatedly, hoping for different results.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While the manager has now promised improved game-time for Jesse Lingard, results need to improve at Old Trafford and quickly.

Edited by Parimal