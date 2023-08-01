“Still, the conversation level isn’t great” – Inter Miami star Rob Taylor opens up on how Lionel Messi is coping with English-speaking teammates

Inter Miami midfielder Rob Taylor recently spoke about how Lionel Messi is faring at the MLS club since completing a move as a free agent this summer.

Messi isn't a fluent English speaker, causing concern among fans about how the Argentina captain is communicating with his teammates in the US. Taylor recently gave fans an insight into the same, revealing that while the Argentine is taking English lessons, the conversation levels are still far from being fluent.

Taylor told Sky Sports:

“I'm taking Spanish lessons and he's taking English lessons. Still, the conversation level isn't great, but, on the field, it's different. I feel like football is a language where if you link up with someone, you don't necessarily have to speak the same language - you just play well together."

He added:

"I've heard him say a couple things in English to me and couple of players around him, so I think he speaks pretty good English.”

Lionel Messi has never given an interview in English as the Argentina captain has been spotted speaking Spanish for the majority of his career. When he joined Inter Miami, fullback DeAndre Yedlin, said about Messi's English speaking skills (via All about Argentina):

“His English is enough to get by. He talks to everyone."

Messi moved to Barcelona from Argentina in his childhood and lived in Spain until the summer of 2021.

Rob Taylor spoke about Lionel Messi's flawless football skills

While speaking English might not be Lionel Messi's strongest aspect, there is no denying the Argentine's tremendous footballing skills. He is inarguably one of the greatest players to ever lace a pair of football boots.

Rob Taylor recently said that Messi's style of play is flawless and expressed his desire to learn from it to improve himself. He said:

“I've watched him play all my life at the highest level, and now, to play with him and to be in the same team as him is crazy. You watch him train and play every day and try and learn from him."

He added:

"His decision-making is unbelievable - I can't see him doing a wrong decision at all during the game or training, so you just want to try and learn. He comes to me and tells me how he wants me positioned in different situations.”

Lionel Messi has already scored three goals and has provided one assist despite playing less than two full games for Inter Miami. Tata Martino's side takes on Orlando City in their next game in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on August 2.