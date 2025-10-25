  • home icon
"Still not a fan", "Perfect team aside from that" - Manchester United fans unhappy with 26-year-old star being in starting line-up vs Brighton

By Sripad
Modified Oct 25, 2025 16:17 GMT
Manchester United fans are not happy

Manchester United fans are questioning manager Ruben Amorim for starting Diogo Dalot in the Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion. They believe the Portuguese defender will cause trouble for his teammates and make it hard for them to win.

Amorim spoke about the squad ahead of the match, revealing that Harry Maguire and Mason Mount were in doubt. He added that Lisandro Martinez is out and said in his press conference:

“The squad is fine. We have some doubts. We had some issues during the week with Harry Maguire and Mason Mount, knocks, but nothing serious. We will see tomorrow. Licha [Martinez]’s out. The rest is ready for the game."
“You can see by the way they play the game. Really intense, the quality is there. They believe a lot in what they are doing, even under pressure. So, I'm a huge fan of Fabian.”

Maguire has not made the squad, while Mount is on the bench along with Tyrell Malacia, who could make his first appearance of the season.

Manchester United manager praises Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion, hailing them for their build-up. He added that the Seagulls are also doing well with their set-pieces this season and said:

"I think it's going to be like always, but it's going to be a very difficult game. I think Brighton is a team [that is] really fun to watch. They are really good on [the] build-up. They are really strong on transitions in every aspect of the game."
"They are doing well in set-pieces this season. So, I think they are a team that is really complete, and we need to be really smart, and to face that game with a real focus on everything that we do, because they are a very strong team.”

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last season. The Red Devils have not beaten the Seagulls at home in their last three meetings.

