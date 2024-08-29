“Still a feeling Arsenal could do something" - Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are in the market to reinforce squad in key area

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal could make a signing before the transfer window closes. The Italian journalist has revealed that the Gunners could decide to add a new winger to their ranks although it all depends on whether they lose a certain player in that department.

It's been a positive transfer window for Arsenal so far this summer. The Gunners have successfully made three vital signings over the last couple of weeks, securing Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and David Raya's (tied to a permanent deal following his loan spell last season) futures at the Emirates Stadium.

However, there seems to be an imbalance in that setup as the aforementioned trio consists of a defender, a midfielder and a goalkeeper, respectively. No attacker has been signed by the club so far and the fans are hopeful of a new forward landing in London in the coming days.

Shedding light on the subject, Fabrizio Romano explained that the Premier League giants could indeed add a new attacker to their ranks but stressed that it all depends on whether Reiss Neilson departs.

“There is still a feeling Arsenal could do something for a winger but it’s important to understand first of all what happens with Reiss Nelson — if there is a club in the final two days prepared to sign him," the transfer expert was quoted as saying by afcstuff on Twitter. “In that case, for Arsenal, it could be an opportunity to bring in one more player. Arsenal have been exploring the market of wingers in recent days."

It is worth emphasizing that Reiss Nelson has been linked with a departure from the Emirates Stadium this summer amid his struggles for regular game time.

According to TEAMtalk, Fulham have shown interest in snapping him up but time seems to be against them and any move would need to be initiated very quickly to get a deal across the line.

What is next for Arsenal?

Following back-to-back 2-0 victories against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa in their first two games, Arsenal will continue their charge for the Premier League title when they go head-to-head with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium this weekend (August 31).

Following that, Mikel Arteta's side will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the highly-anticipated north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 15 before clashing with Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup two days later.

After finishing trophyless last season despite a promising start, the Gunners will be hoping to go one step further by claiming silverware this term.

