"Still has the final in his mind" - Salah 'massively disappointed' but will be in contention for Liverpool against Leicester, says Klopp 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows what his star forward Mohamed Salah is going through having lost the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Egypt lost to Sadio Mane's Senegal in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

However, Klopp has confirmed that the Egyptian forward will be in contention for the game against Leicester City on Thursday. The Reds will be hoping to keep up their push for the title when they take on Brendan Rodgers' side at Anfield.

Salah was back at the AXA Training center of Liverpool on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after his heartbreak at the AFCON final.

Klopp said on Wednesday during his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Liverpool official website:

“He is very disappointed obviously. It was a massive thing. Losing a final is always really, really hard – I can sing that song. But losing the way they lost it is especially hard and that’s what he felt as well. So yes, he is happy to be back but he is disappointed as well, massively so."

He added:

“We spoke obviously about the tournament and everything and we will see. He will deal with that of course and I hope that today it will already be better, but yesterday everybody could see he still has the final in his mind.”

"I think both played a great tournament. The responsibility on their shoulders is absolutely [huge] and the pressure on their shoulders is absolutely insane, I don't even have an idea how it must feel in these moments." Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah and Sadio Mane:

Klopp further talked about the tournament and Salah's loss:

“Greater determination than Mo already had? I’m not sure that’s human. The experience always… like playing a tournament, not knowing where it will go to then qualifying in the hardest possible manner for the final."

He further added:

“Then against the favourite to win the tournament, playing a game like Egypt played was an absolutely great final when you think about what they already invested before, both teams, and how hard they fought. Especially Egypt, how hard they fought to keep them quiet, these incredible talents of Senegal."

He also talked about how hard it is to forget a loss in the final. However, he stressed that playing the next game could help Salah in some way. He said:

“So yes, that all helps in the long term but I don’t think there’s a lot of space for more determination in Mo’s mind. He is very determined and using these kind of things is a job for all of us."

He concluded by saying:

“When you lose a final, and we are obviously the best example for that, that’s really hard, really, really hard. But if you use it for the next big game or the next big tournament then it can be at least helpful even when it was still hard. So he will benefit from it, we will benefit from it, but in which kind exactly, I don’t know.”

Can Salah fire Liverpool to glory this season?

Liverpool find themselves nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. It would be a monumental task for the Reds to overtake the Cityzens for the domestic title considering the form City are in.

However, the Reds have been excellent in the Champions League this season and will be aspiring continental success for the seventh time in their history. They take on Inter Milan in the Round of 16 this month.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold lead the way with staggering statistics for our stats-based Team of the Season...so far!



What do you make of the XI? 🤔 Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold lead the way with staggering statistics for our stats-based Team of the Season...so far!What do you make of the XI? 🤔

Klopp's side also have a League Cup final against Chelsea later this month. They also made it to the fifth round of FA Cup at the expense of Cardiff City on Sunday.

Salah has been in brilliant form this season for the Reds. He has scored 23 goals and made nine assists in 26 competitions in all competitions. Liverpool will hope he continues his form after returning from AFCON.

