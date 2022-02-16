"Still got plenty to offer" - Luke Chadwick hails Cristiano Ronaldo's 'first-class' movement and urges him to stay at Manchester United 

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after his stellar performance in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Portuguese international was on target with a stupendous goal as the Red Devils overcame 10-man Brighton at Old Trafford. It was also his first goal in seven games, ending his worst goal-drought in all competitions since 2009, which also came in United colors.

It inspired their first win in four games as Ralf Rangnick's side climbed back into fourth place in the league table. Speaking to CaughtOffside, Chadwick hailed the prolific No.7 for his performance while also admitting there's more to his game that he can offer.

“The result is the most important thing, but it was also good to see a response from Ronaldo. He looked a bit frustrated and eager to get into positions to score goals. Apart from that it’s another clean sheet and hopefully the team can kick on from that," said Chadwick.

“You could see last night that Ronaldo has still got plenty to offer in that number 9 position, his movement in and around the box was first class during the whole game," he added.

Manchester United ace has a role to play despite age

With 15 goals now in all competitions, Ronaldo has had a good campaign overall, but his recent struggles have raised questions over his ability to continue performing at the top level.

At 37, age seems to be catching up with the star, who made a sensational return to Manchester United last summer from Juventus.

But Chadwick feels Ronaldo still has a role to play for the club despite being in the twilight of his career.

“There’s always going to be speculation about someone like Ronaldo because he’s such a big name, and when things aren’t going well people start to talk, there’s a lot of noise around him," said Chadwick.

“You’d like to think he’d like to leave United in a better position than when he arrived. He still has time left in him, he might not be able to play 90 minutes every single game, but he’s got a role to play. He scored a great goal last night and I think that’ll do him the world of good," he concluded.

Manchester United play Leeds United in the league on Sunday before a big game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next Tuesday.

