"Still a little bit all over the place" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for West Ham vs Liverpool

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has offered his take on Liverpool's Premier League game at West Ham United on Wednesday (April 26).

As Liverpool's defensive woes continue to plague their season, they're set to face a resurgent West Ham side looking to pounce on the Reds' inconsistencies. Lawrenson reckons a 1-1 draw could ensue, explaining (via Paddy Power):

"Liverpool are still a little bit all over the place defensively; they’re not convincing whatsoever. West Ham have gone a bit more direct recently. I’m going to go for a draw here. West Ham 1-1 Liverpool."

Jurgen Klopp's men find themselves back in the hunt for European football, sitting in seventh place in the standings, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United. The Red Devils hold the final Champions League spot and have a game in hand.

The Reds' recent attacking prowess, netting 11 goals in their last three Premier League outings, has been a silver lining amidst the darker clouds of their away form. With only two wins in their last nine top-flight road games, Liverpool's struggles are evident.

Their most recent fixture against Nottingham Forest was a thrilling back-and-forth affair. Diogo Jota's brace was twice nullified by the resilient Forest, including a fabulous acrobatic volley from Morgan Gibbs-White. However, Mohamed Salah emerged as the hero, converting a free-kick for his landmark 183rd goal for the club.

As the battle for European qualification intensifies, both West Ham and the Reds will be eager to make their mark. With Klopp's attacking juggernaut showing no signs of slowing down, it's up to the Reds' defence to find its footing and support the team's ambitious aspirations. The clash at the London Stadium promises to be a high-stakes one, with both sides desperate to claim the spoils.

Klopp calls for consistency as Liverpool pursue European football

Manager Jurgen Klopp stressed the need for continued improvement and consistency as his team aims for a European qualifying spot after a turbulent season.

The Reds, in seventh place, have experienced fluctuating form throughout the campaign and displayed less-than-perfect clinical execution in their recent 3-2 triumph against Forest.

Klopp underscored the areas that demand attention and growth (via Supersport):

"We have to still improve ourselves. We can't talk about consistency after winning two games, especially when you win a game like the last one. Our defending against throws was not perfect in the last game. We have to make the next step. We have to keep going. We have a lot of things to like in the last two and half games. That is a good way to start a football game and finish a football game."

The Reds have won their last two league games and are unbeaten in four.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes