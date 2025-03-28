"Still has many qualities beyond goals" - Luis Castro responds when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo will go to 2026 WC with Portugal

Former Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Portugal to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Portuguese manager believes that the 40-year-old forward is in good physical and mental shape to feature at the Mundial.

Ronaldo will look to make his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance next year. The Portugal skipper is in the twilight of his career at 40, but has managed to keep playing at the highest level. He has continued to be prolific. However, questions have been raised about his influence on the Portugal national team and his ability to lead them at next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In a recent interview with RTP (via Somos Fanaticos), Luis Castro was asked if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will play at the World Cup. He gave an affirmative reply, saying:

"He will, he takes good care of himself and works well . He still has many qualities besides goals, such as natural leadership and positive energy that I respect a lot."

Cristiano Ronaldo played under Castro at Al-Nassr, recording 47 goals and 16 assists in 48 games under his tutelage. He has shown no signs of slowing down despite his age, recording 28 goals and four assists in 33 games for Al-Nassr this season.

Barring injuries, Ronaldo is expected to make the Portugal squad for the World Cup. He is his nation's and international football's all-time goalscorer with 136 goals and 46 assists in 219 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo to set unprecedented record if he plays at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could achieve yet another unprecedented milestone should he feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 40-year-old could set the record for most World Cup edition appearances (6).

The Portuguese icon made his first World Cup appearance in 2006 and has featured in all four editions since then. Only three other players have played at five World Cups namely Lothar Matthaus, Rafael Marquez, and Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi.

With Mattahus and Marquez no longer active, Ronaldo and Messi could overtake the duo at the upcoming World Cup. Argentina have already sealed qualification to the Mundial while Portugal are yet to begin their qualification phase.

