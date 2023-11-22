“Still the same player he was 9 years ago” - Fans slam Manchester United star for moment he should be ‘ashamed’ of in 1-0 win over Luton

Manchester United fans blasted Marcus Rashford after he missed a sitter in the 69th minute during United's' 1-0 win against Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 11.

Erik ten Hag and Co had a bright start to the game in the fifth minute when Rashford's cross was met by Rasmus Hojlund five yards out from goal. Somehow, the latter's effort failed to go into the back of the net, with Thomas Kaminski making a good save.

Andre Onana had to produce a top save in the 36th minute to keep out Carlton Morris' header. Mason Mount was subbed on four minutes later after Christian Eriksen limped off with a knee injury.

Victor Lindelof gave Manchester United the lead in the 59th minute with a decent finish from close range after Rashford's shot rebounded perfectly in front of him. Rashford had the perfect opportunity to kill the game off 10 minutes later when Antony played a brilliant through-ball into his path.

Despite having a lot of time and space, the England international's lack of confidence was evident as his tame shot was easily saved by Kaminski. Even though Manchester United held onto their 1-0 lead to secure all three points, their night was further darkened with Hojlund going off injured in the 79th minute.

Fans slammed Rashford for his huge miss, as well as his poor performance. The 26-year-old completed zero out of four attempted crosses and could only win two ground duels out of seven. His goal drought also continued as he has failed to score in the last 12 games for United.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Rashford is still the same player he was 9 years ago !! Head down shoot !! Zero idea where the GK is positioned, zero idea how many blockers there are. This scrub is the poster boy for the almighty Man Utd."

The Red Devils are now sixth in the Premier League table with 21 points from 12 games.

Manchester United vs Luton Town: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Luton Town at Old Trafford. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Red Devils dominated possession with 65 percent of the ball. They also completed a total of 501 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. In contrast, Luton had 35 percent possession and registered 254 passes with an accuracy of 79 percent.

Manchester United did look more threatening in attack, landing a total of 15 shots with four of them being on target. On the other hand, Luton had 10 shots in total with four being on target but failed to make the most of their chances.