"Still not quite right" - Jamie Carragher highlights the main issue with Liverpool squad as Jurgen Klopp chases Premier League title

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has highlighted the main issue with Jurgen Klopp's side in their bid to win the Premier League title this season. The Englishman claims the absence of a ready-made defensive midfielder in the squad poses a serious threat to their title ambitions.

It goes without mentioning that Liverpool are currently leading the title race after Manchester City and Arsenal both slumped from the top of the table in recent weeks.

Jamie Carragher, however, isn't convinced Jurgen Klopp's men deserve to be in that position. The Englishman held nothing back as he poured out his feelings in his Telegraph column, writing:

"Liverpool are top of the league and I am not really sure how. The league table says one thing but my eyes tell me something else. The balance of the team is still not quite right and it is hard to imagine it will be without a ready-made defensive midfielder.”

Although the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have proven to be decent additions since joining Liverpool in the summer, Carragher feels the trio still need to raise their level of performance and be more consistent to keep the club flying high.

“The much talked about new midfield is not fully functioning yet, the trio of Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch impressing in moments rather than in back-to-back fixtures," the former Reds defender continued.

"For Liverpool to maintain their position at the top, that has to change and the additions must raise their level from promising and occasionally good to consistently outstanding. A decision may be looming in January regarding a top No 6. If there is one out there, why not push for it now rather than wait?” he added.

Liverpool will be back in action in the Premier League this weekend when they lock horns with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday (December 17). Klopp's side will be looking to return to winning ways after losing to Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday (December 14).

Who are Liverpool's main title rivals this season?

Despite their recent run of unfavorable results that saw them drop to the fourth position in the table, Manchester City remains the team to beat in the Premier League this season. The Cityzens have 33 points to their name in 16 games so far, four behind the Reds.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal have also put up a great fight for the English crown this season. They sit second in the standings at the moment with 36 points after 16 games - just one point off the top of the rankings.

Meanwhile, third-placed Aston Villa and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur can't be written off in the title race. Both teams have shown that they're ready to square it off with the elite clubs with their performances so far. The Villans have bagged 35 points in 16 games so far while Spurs have 33 points in 17 matches.