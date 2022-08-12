"Still the same" - Erik ten Hag says 2 Manchester United stars will miss Brentford clash due to injury

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has revealed that striker Anthony Martial and centre-back Victor Lindelof are set to miss the trip to Brentford on Saturday (August 13).

The Red Devils failed to make a mark in their season opener on August 7 as Brighton Hove & Albion beat them 2-1 at Old Trafford. Pascal Gross tormented the hosts with two first-half goals while Alexis Mac Allister turned the ball into his own net around the hour-mark.

Ten Hag opted to go with a 4-2-3-1 system against Graham Potter's side, handing new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez their Premier League debuts for the Red Devils. However, the Premier League giants produced a disjointed performance against the Seagulls.

Ahead of the fixture against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, Ten Hag shed light on his team selection. When asked the status of Martial and Lindelof, he told reporters (via the Manchester Evening News):

"It's still the same. Martial will not be available and Victor Lindelof as well, not for this weekend."

Speaking about the loss to Brighton, he added:

"What I always do after every game: I analyze the game, what went well, what went wrong, where can we improve, what do we have to improve, how we can train and we tell the players and show them how to improve to get solutions."

He continued:

"We learned a lot but I think it's normal, when you start the season, that part is the same, the team get together, the way we're playing, new start and you make mistakes, football is a game of mistakes. We know we have to improve in many things, clear."

Manchester United will hope to open their account for the season on their trip to London. Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's side will aim to register their first win of the season in front of the home crowd.

Rio Ferdinand chooses his Manchester United starting XI for Brentford fixture

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has picked his starting lineup for the Red Devils in their upcoming Premier League contest against Brentford.

Speaking on Vibe With Five, the six-time Premier League winner said:

"In my midfield, I'm going to play [Lisandro] Martinez as the holding midfielder and take Fred out. I'm going to play [Raphael] Varane and [Harry] Maguire [at centre-back]. At left-back, I'd play Shaw. De Gea in goal. I wouldn't pick [Scott] McTominay or Fred."

He added:

"Listen, whatever happens, United will improve from the first day against Brighton. Things can only get better."

Rio Ferdinand's Manchester United XI vs Brentford (4-1-2-3): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen; Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford.

