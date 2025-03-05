"Still scoring a million goals and making highlights" - NBA legend Steve Nash hails Lionel Messi as 'greatest player to ever play' football

NBA legend Steve Nash has hailed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as the greatest player to have ever played football. Since moving to Inter Miami in July 2023, the legendary playmaker has been a force of nature in Major League Soccer, scoring 36 goals alongside 20 assists in just 42 games.

Messi's arrival immediately changed Inter Miami's fortunes as they won the 2023 Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. He was later awarded the 2024 MLS MVP award, despite failing to win the MLS Cup with the Herons.

During an interview with Flashscore, Nash spoke about how Lionel Messi has continued to dominate football (via GOAL):

“This guy [Lionel Messi] is unbelievable. For me, the greatest player to ever play the game. You know, he is still scoring a million goals and making highlights and has brought such an incredible lens or attention to the MLS."

"You know, what a feather in the cap of the league to have, you know, perhaps the greatest player of all time in your league and still scoring goals, you know, just coming off the back of a World Cup."

The NBA Hall of Famer continued:

“And so, you know, I know he's at the end of his career, but the things he still does, the way he still impacts games, scores goals, is remarkable. So it's been awesome to have him in America and in the MLS and I still can't take my eyes off him. So it's great for the league.”

Lionel Messi has continued his form in 2025. He netted in both legs of Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Sporting Kansas City, while assisting twice in a 2-2 MLS draw with New York City FC.

Lionel Messi’s next move after Inter Miami revealed by family friend

A close family friend of Lionel Messi has suggested that the Argentine great is eying a return to Barcelona when his contract with Inter Miami expires. The Argentine superstar's current contract with the MLS side runs until the end of 2025, with an option to extend for another year.

However, Argentine media personality Yanina Latorre, an intimate friend of Messi's family, said in an interview with La Nacion that he is planning to return to Spain (via AS):

“He told me that when he finishes here [in Miami], where he is happy, he will return to Barcelona."

But Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas remains optimistic that Messi will play in Florida in 2026. Speaking to ESPN, Mas said (via AS):

“Leo and I will sit and discuss the future. I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026, Leo Messi will be our No. 10 after a trophy-laden 2025 season.”

