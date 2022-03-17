"Still so special" - Fans hail Liverpool star's 'unique skill-set' after decisive contribution against Arsenal

Football fans online heaped praise on Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino for his performance in his side's 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Brazilian came off the bench to score the Reds' second goal and help them secure a vital three points on the night.

The 30-year-old was able to keep hold of the ball and closed down the opposition with his pressing. He also efficiently linked the attack with the midfield.

Firmino's goal in the 62nd minute was brilliantly executed. Left-back Andy Robertson won the ball back from Bukayo Saka and managed to drill in a low cross. Firmino calmly flicked the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to double the Reds' lead.

Fans on Twitter were pleased to see Firmino's performance against Arsenal. Here are some tweets in that regard:

Lee @Fangle75 🤩🥰 @LFC Don’t think I’ve ever loved a guy more than Bobby🤩🥰 @LFC Don’t think I’ve ever loved a guy more than Bobby ❤️🤩🥰

Josh Williams @DistanceCovered Firmino still has so much value. The only one of Klopp’s five forwards who naturally makes things stick in the final third. Firmino still has so much value. The only one of Klopp’s five forwards who naturally makes things stick in the final third.

SQ @9squeeze Firmino is so washed but he’s still special why don’t Liverpool fans get it man Firmino is so washed but he’s still special why don’t Liverpool fans get it man

J7 @lfcJ7_ Firmino’s just THAT guy man, he’s got such a unique skill set that cannot be bought of the market for whatever price Firmino’s just THAT guy man, he’s got such a unique skill set that cannot be bought of the market for whatever price

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Key in the 2nd leg turnaround vs Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final. Key in switching the momentum of the game as a sub at 0-0 vs Inter. Key in switching the momentum of the game as a sub vs Arsenal today. 3 massive games. Firmino’s role in Klopp’s system cannot be replaced Key in the 2nd leg turnaround vs Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final. Key in switching the momentum of the game as a sub at 0-0 vs Inter. Key in switching the momentum of the game as a sub vs Arsenal today. 3 massive games. Firmino’s role in Klopp’s system cannot be replaced🇧🇷

It is worth mentioning that Roberto Firmino has had a difficult season due to various injuries. He only recently returned from a muscular injury that kept him out for three league matches.

Firmino's goal tally has slightly dwindled due to the emergence of Diogo Jota this season. The Portuguese forward is currently Liverpool's second-highest goalscorer behind Mohamed Salah. He has scored 18 goals in 38 games for the Reds across all competitions.

Firmino has struggled to find goals on a consistent basis. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 25 matches across all competitions this season. This includes a hat-trick against Watford earlier this season.

Liverpool are well in the Premier League title race following their win against Arsenal

After their win against Arsenal, Liverpool have closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to just one point.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently second in the standings, having accumulated 69 points from 29 matches. The Reds also have a better goal difference compared to the Cityzens.

It is worth mentioning that both Manchester City and Liverpool are due to face one another on the 10th of April at the Etihad Stadium. It will be the most important game in regards to the title race.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain in fourth place despite their defeat on Wednesday. The Gunners have amassed 51 points from 27 matches. They are currently a point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

