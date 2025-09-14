  • home icon
  • "Still on strike?", "£150m on a ghost" - Liverpool fans in disbelief as Alexander Isak absent from squad to face Burnley

By Silas Sud
Modified Sep 14, 2025 12:21 GMT
Liverpool fans have reacted on X
Liverpool fans are conveying their disappointment on X after Arne Slot opted to exclude Alexander Isak from the matchday squad to face Burnley. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Turf Moor later today (Sunday, September 14).

Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds. Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Hugo Ekitike start up front to complete the starting XI.

Liverpool had an outstanding summer transfer window, recruiting the likes of Wirtz, Kerkez, Ekitike, and Jeremie Frimpong. However, after weeks of negotiations, they also announced the signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record transfer fee of £125 million on September 1. Isak's signing was also the third-most expensive transfer of all time.

Despite featuring in team training over the week, Isak has been left out of the matchday squad. The 25-year-old has yet to get back to full match fitness, having missed pre-season. He also featured for just 18 minutes across two games for Sweden during the recent international break.

One fan posted:

"Isak still on strike?"
Another fan tweeted:

"£150m on a ghost"
Other fans reacted below:

"Ominous for their rivals" - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Burnley vs Liverpool clash

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to defeat Burnley 3-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture. He also praised the Reds for winning the first three games of the season, despite not looking 100 percent convincing on the pitch.

The 2024-25 Premier League champions are currently third in the table with nine points from three games, behind Arsenal on goal difference, with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Burnley are 17th with three points, recently losing 3-2 to Manchester United.

Sutton predicted (via BBC Sport):

"Isak will be brought off the bench for his Reds debut at some point, but I don't think it will be a case where Liverpool will need him to change the game. Burnley will be looking to keep them quiet and also carry a threat. They gave Manchester United a good game last time out, but stopping Liverpool is a much bigger test."
He added:

"Arne Slot's side have not really got going yet this season, but they are still top and have won three out of three league games. That is a great sign for them, and ominous for their rivals - I always felt when I was a player that if we won without playing well, you knew there is more to come. It is the same with Liverpool at the moment."

The Reds will be firm favorites to secure three points, having defeated Burnley 14 times in their last 18 league fixtures, drawing twice, and losing two.

Edited by Silas Sud
