“Still think it’s them” – Gary Neville sticks with FIFA World Cup prediction as he backs side with ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star to lift trophy 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed 'outstanding' Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

The Selecao Canarinho entered the tournament as favorites to win the trophy and have lived up to the billing. They have won both their group games against Serbia and Switzerland and have qualified for the last 16.

A point against Cameroon on December 2 will confirm their position as Group G winners. Brazil boast two of the world's best goalkeepers in Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson Moraes.

Manager Tite has stuck with the former in Qatar, and the Liverpool shot-stopper has had a fairly easy outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One of the best goalkeepers in a one-on-one situation, the former AS Roma goalkeeper is also immaculate with his distribution.

TNT Sports BR @TNTSportsBR

Motivo: essa dupla de zaga absurda!

#TNTSportsNoQatar É impossível chegar perto do Alisson!Motivo: essa dupla de zaga absurda! É impossível chegar perto do Alisson! Motivo: essa dupla de zaga absurda! 😎🇧🇷#TNTSportsNoQatar https://t.co/0IBjimIbWC

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast (h/t Rousing the Kop), the former United right-back said:

"I said Brazil at the start of the tournament, and you wonder whether Brazil are just purring nicely. The big two of Marquinhos and Thiago Silva are very, very good, Casemiro is very good, so they have that base, and the goalkeeper is outstanding and will save one v ones. So you still think it’s them [who will win it]."

Neville's comments about Brazil's defense stand true. The five-time FIFA World Cup winners are yet to concede a single goal in the tournament. Alisson hasn't had a single save to make in 180 minutes of football.

Brazil fans can rest assured that he will be a prominent presence between the sticks whenever called into action later in the competition.

Brazil teammate has already endorsed Liverpool star Alisson Becker's quality before FIFA World Cup

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli claimed last month described what it feels like for an attacker to come up against Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Alisson’s dominance in one-v-one situations alone helped Liverpool prevent nine goals in the Premier League last season. This elevated the team into a title race rather than a top-four battle. Alisson’s dominance in one-v-one situations alone helped Liverpool prevent nine goals in the Premier League last season. This elevated the team into a title race rather than a top-four battle. #lfc [the athletic] 📊 Alisson’s dominance in one-v-one situations alone helped Liverpool prevent nine goals in the Premier League last season. This elevated the team into a title race rather than a top-four battle. #lfc [the athletic] https://t.co/phHJQlgoHe

Speaking ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup about his compatriot, Martinelli said:

"He’s so good. When I went to the national team last time, when we played against when we played against Japan and South Korea, I remember when we were in training and I came one-v-one with him and it’s so difficult, he’s so big."

Alisson knows how to maximize the effects of his giant 1.93-meter frame and close down the charging attacker's angles in front of goal. Liverpool have been the biggest beneficiary of it, especially this season.

The Reds could have been even lower than sixth in the Premier League table after 14 matches if it wasn't for Alisson's saves. He is expected to start his third FIFA World Cup game in a row when his nation face Cameroon.

Get Belgium vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 1910 votes