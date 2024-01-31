“Stinking up the pitch” “Should let his grandmother play” - Barcelona fans slam 'selfish' attacker for his performance against Osasuna

Barcelona fans took to Twitter to display their frustration with striker Robert Lewandowski. The Poland icon had yet another poor game in what has been a difficult season for him, failing to find the back of the net once again as La Blaugrana edged out a 1-0 win against Osasuna.

One fan remarked that Lewandowski, along with Ilkay Gundogan struggled, saying:

"Lewandowski and Gundogan today. Stinking up the whole pitch"

Another fan heaped on, saying:

"Lewandowski should let his grandmother play, it would be the same thing"

Here are some more fan reactions:

Lewandowski has not had a great season for Barcelona. He has bagged just eight goals in 19 league games and has failed to score in his last six in La Liga outings. Overall, the 35-year-old had just three shots in 90 minutes. He struggled to get into the game much as well, evidenced by him having just 35 touches all game.

It did not help that backup striker Vitor Roque, who arrived in the winter, came off the bench to score the winner. The Brazilian came on for Fermin Lopez in the 62nd minute and scored just a minute later, connecting with a header from a cross from Joao Cancelo.

Barcelona star in tears after exiting Osasuna game early

Ferran Torres was forced off early with an injury.

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres was visibly distraught after suffering an injury during the side's clash against Osasuna. The Spaniard was substituted after just seven minutes after suffering an apparent hamstring injury. He was spotted in tears and was holding his shirt over his face as he was helped off by the medical team.

The 23-year-old started in a front three alongside Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal but barely could make an impact. He has starred for Xavi this season, scoring 11 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for La Blaugrana.

The injury to Torres means an addition to an already long injury list for Barcelona. Coming into the game, they were already without the likes of Joao Felix, Raphinha, Sergi Roberto, and Marcos Alonso. Meanwhile, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, and Gavi have also been unavailable with long-term injuries. Xavi will be hoping that the injury to the attacker is not serious.

The Catalan side edged out a narrow 1-0 win over 10-man Osasuna to cut Girona's lead at the top of the table to eight points. Vitor Roque came off the bench and scored in the 63rd minute to hand the hosts all three points.