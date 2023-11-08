"Stinky performance incoming", "Sack Ten Hag" - Fans bemused to see superstar start for Manchester United against Copenhagen in UCL

Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United's starting lineup for their UEFA Champions League clash against Copenhagen tonight (November 8). Fans aren't overly thrilled to see the English forward return to Erik ten Hag's side.

The 25-year-old was omitted from the Red Devils' entire matchday squad for their 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday (November 4). The reason given was that he was suffering from an injury he incurred during training.

However, Ten Hag reprimanded Rashford for celebrating his birthday on October 29. Last season's Red Devils' top scorer went for a night out after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford earlier in the day.

There have been question marks over Rashford's form this season and he still sits on just one goal in all competitions. Ten Hag has put his faith in him insisting that 'he's committed to Manchester United'.

Thus, Rashford starts in attack in his unpreferred right position in United's frontline, with Rasmus Hojlund in Alejandro Garnacho in attack.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, and Christian Eriksen start in midfield. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, and Diogo Dalot are in defense, with Andre Onana continuing in goal.

Paul Parker insists Marcus Rashford has never been a good player for Manchester United

The Englishman has faltered as of late.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has hit out at Rashford claiming the English attacker has never been a good player. He has come in for criticism recently amid a disappointing start to the season.

Rashford has struggled with just one goal and three assists in 14 games across competitions. That's a stark contrast to his incredible tally of 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

Parker has reaffirmed his stance that the England international isn't a good player but just a goalscorer. He also doesn't think the attacker is an asset for Manchester United. He said (via The Express):

"Marcus Rashford doesn't bring anything to the team and I said the same thing last year, when he scored all these goals between November and April. He was never a good player, he was a goalscorer."

Rashford signed a new five-year deal in July, keeping him tied to Old Trafford until 2028. He's been with the Red Devils his entire career, scoring 124 goals and providing 71 assists in 373 appearances.

However, many question his mentality when United are in a precarious situation. He's been unable to come to the fore for Ten Hag's side during their dismal start to the campaign.