"Stirring up controversy" - Javier Tebas takes cheeky dig at Real Madrid as they continue 'attacking referees'

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has taken another jab at Real Madrid as the Spanish giants continue 'attacking referees'. The reigning Spanish and European champions have been openly critical of match officials following some controversial decisions.

Tebas has been vociferous in his defense of the referees after they came under criticism by Los Blancos. In a recent statement, the LaLiga president aimed a sly dig at the 15-time UEFA Champions League holders, saying (via Managing Barca):

“If we conducted a survey among Spanish clubs and asked them which clubs benefit the most from refereeing decisions, the majority would say Real Madrid and Barcelona. But of course, all clubs - except Real Madrid - do not have a channel dedicated to attacking referees or stirring up controversy.”

The Madrid-based giants host Girona on Sunday, February 23, in LaLiga and will need to win to remain level on points with league leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos have not won any of their last three league games.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Jude Bellingham's two-match LaLiga ban

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently talked about Jude Bellingham's suspension for the next two LaLiga games. The English midfielder was sent off in his side's last match, a 1-1 draw with Osasuna in Pamplona, for swearing in the referee's direction.

Speaking at a recent press conference, the Italian tactician remained confident that his side would be able to perform well without the Englishman, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“We have to accept this decision. The club will appeal to try to cut the two-match suspension. Tomorrow another player will play. Without Bellingham we were able to get good results. Hopefully we can do the same tomorrow.”

Jude Bellingham has been fabulous for Los Blancos in his second season. He has scored 11 and assisted 11 goals in 2770 minutes across 34 games for the side across all competitions.

