Stoke City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

High-flying Fulham visit the bet365 Stadium on Saturday to take on Stoke City in round 28 of the EFL Championship.
The hosts head into the game on a two-game winning streak and will look to keep the ball rolling to end the visitors’ blistering run.
Stoke City made it two wins from two last Sunday as they saw off Hull City 2-0 away from home.
This followed a 2-0 victory over Leyton Orient in the FA Cup which saw them end their run of two consecutive defeats.
With 38 points from 25 games, Stoke City are currently eighth in the EFL Championship table, four points off the playoffs places.
Meanwhile, Fulham continued their sensational string of performances last time out when they claimed a 6-2 victory over Birmingham City.
Marco Silva’s men have now won each of their most recent four games, scoring 20 goals and conceding four since December’s 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United.
Fulham currently sit at the summit of the league table after picking up 54 points from 26 outings.
Stoke City vs Fulham Head-To-Head
Fulham head into Saturday’s game with a slender lead in the history of this fixture, claiming 34 wins from the last 80 meetings between the sides. Stoke City have picked up three fewer wins, while 15 games have ended all square.
Stoke City Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W
Fulham Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W
Stoke City vs Fulham Team News
Stoke City
The hosts remain without the services of Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson, who are all currently recuperating from injuries.
Injured: Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson
Suspended: None
Fulham
Ivan Cavaleiro remains the only injury concern for Fulham as the Portuguese international continues his spell on the sidelines. Jean Michael Seri is currently on international duty with Ivory Coast at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
Injured: Ivan Cavaleiro
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Jean Michael Seri
Stoke City vs Fulham Predicted XI
Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Morgan Fox, Thomas Edwards, Ben Wilmot; Alfie Doughty, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Mario Vrancic, Abdallah Sima; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown
Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga, Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Michael Hector, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic
Stoke City vs Fulham Prediction
Fulham appear simply unstoppable at the moment, claiming four consecutive wins from their last four games and scoring a jaw-dropping 20 goals in that time. We are tipping them to maintain this fine run and come away with all three points against Saturday’s hosts.
Prediction: Stoke City 1-3 Fulham
