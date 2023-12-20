"Stop behaving like a fool" - Richard Keys hits out at Arsenal man after win over Brighton

Football pundit Richard Keys recently lashed out at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his antics on the touchline during the 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend. The Englishman urged the Gunners boss to stop behaving like a 'fool' as his reactions continue to land him in trouble this season.

Arteta's disciplinary issues have only gone on and on in recent weeks. The Arsenal manager made headlines, albeit for the wrong reasons owing to his scathing remarks in the wake of his side's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United last month.

He recently served a suspension after picking up another yellow card of the season due to excessive celebration. It forced him to miss the clash with Aston Villa on December 9.

On Sunday, Mikel Arteta found himself in trouble again as he picked up another yellow card for complaining on the sidelines following a foul on Bukayo Saka.

After seeing yet another episode of the Arsenal boss getting into trouble due to his touchline antics, Richard Keys couldn't help but lash out at him.

“Come on Mikel. You sat in the stands last weekend and in the same week somehow got away with your rant at Newcastle," the presenter wrote on his website, as quoted by TBR Football. "Don’t get me wrong – I’m glad you did. I have always defended a manager’s right to express his thoughts after a game.

“But stop it. Stop behaving like a fool in your technical area – and stop taking us all for fools. It’s not clever. It’s not necessary. And you can control it. You deserved your latest booking. Let’s make it the last one eh?” Richard Keys added.

Mikel Arteta has now picked up four yellow cards so far this season. He will have to be careful going forward to avoid being served another suspension.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table

Arsenal thrashed Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Harvertz.

Elsewhere, Liverpool, who were leading the title race before the weekend failed to get the better of Manchester United and were forced to settle for a goalless draw. The result saw the Reds fall off the top of the table, which allowed the Gunners to regain the top spot.

As it stands, Mikel Arteta's men top the standings with 39 points in 17 games. Liverpool follow closely with 38 points, tied at the same points with third-placed Aston Villa while defending champions Manchester City complete the top four with 34 points.