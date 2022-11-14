“Stop fu**ing taking the piss” - Aaron Ramsdale ripped into Arsenal star for what he did in 2-0 Wolves win

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was furious with left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko during his team's 2-0 Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, 13 November.

Ramsdale managed to keep a clean sheet in the game. Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, bagged a brace to help his team keep a five-point gap with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Zinchenko was caught on the ball during the game as the Gunners were defending their goal cushion. It infuriated Ramsdale who went on an X-rated rant at his Ukrainian teammate, shouting (via Mirror):

“Stop fu**ing taking the piss!”

The Gunners currently have 37 points from 14 games. They have already played their last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ramsdale has been reliable for Arsenal between the sticks this season. In 16 games, he has kept eight clean sheets so far.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta happy to stay five points clear at the top of Premier League table

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta acknowledged that his team are in a great spot after 14 league games as they retained a five-point lead over Manchester City with the win against Wolves.

Having won 12 of their 14 matches, the Gunners have 37 points while their nearest rivals, Manchester City, have 32 from the same number of games. The Cityzens have won 10 games. The league now takes a break as the FIFA World Cup gets underway on 20 November.

Speaking to the media after the match, Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"It’s great to be where we are. We are enjoying that moment, and we have a big break. We have to reflect on what we are doing, and be very much prepared for what is going to come after the World Cup. But, our aim is to play better as a team every single day; to have better tools to do what we want to do on that pitch. I can say that it has been phenomenal to work with these players and staff."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Arsenal have made their best start to a league season in the club's 135-year history 🤯 Arsenal have made their best start to a league season in the club's 135-year history 🤯 https://t.co/l8MhaYK4Zu

When asked whether he is frustrated due to his team taking a break with such momentum on their side, Arteta said:

"When a team is in that moment, you want to carry on playing obviously, but it is not possible. We have to use the time now in the best possible way so the players who are not participating in the World Cup, they will have some time off, which they fully deserve. And the rest [will] just fulfil a dream that every kid has had, when they had a chance to represent their national team in a World Cup. It doesn’t get better than that."

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign on 27 December when they face West Ham United at home.

