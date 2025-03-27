“Stop it. I’ve explained this a million times” - Jamie Carragher refuses to agree with Gary Neville on claim about Liverpool owners

Jamie Carragher has disagreed with Gary Neville's criticism of Liverpool owners. The latter believes that the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could've handled the contract situations of the Reds' three superstar better.

Contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to expire this summer. While they are in talks with Salah and Van Dijk, many reports claim that Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid in the summer. As per TBR Football, Liverpool offered Alexander-Arnold a big contract extension offer but he declined and will now leave as a free agent.

On The Overlap's episode on March 27, Arsenal legend Ian Wright asked Jamie Carragher (via TBR Football):

“Jamie, what about FSG? Anything to do with FSG and the fact that they let it get to a place like this?”

Gary Neville chimed in:

“Absolutely!”

Carragher responded:

“No, please, no, no, no. I’ve explained this. Stop it. I’ve explained this a million times.”

Neville then further elaborated:

“Liverpool are the only club who are allowed to run their players contract down to zero, but they are still doing ok? Three of the best players in the world have got contract running out, but Liverpool are doing a great job managing that? I’m sorry, I can’t accept that.”

Carragher then said that Jurgen Klopp's departure last summer played a big part in the contracts not being renewed. He also pointed out the departure of Michael Edwards and arrival of new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke. Carragher added:

“The Trent situation, he has definitely, as we all would, used that situation to his own advantage. ‘How can I sign? I don’t know what the new manager is like, I don’t know how successful we’ll be in the future’.”

Neville then added:

“I’m not having a go at the people who are there at the club now, I’m having a go at the club over the last three years not seeing three of the best players in Europe and in the world being signed up.

“You could’ve been the tea lady, the kit man at Liverpool that made the decision to keep those three and give them a new contract. You didn’t have to be the sporting director.”

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Alexander-Arnold is set to sign for Real Madrid, with only the final details remaining.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk recently spoke about his future

Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have spoken often about their futures at Liverpool this season. With their contracts expiring in the summer, there is uncertainty about whether they will stay or leave.

Earlier this month, Van Dijk spoke about his situation, insisting that he has no idea if he'll stay at Anfield or not. He said (via BBC):

"I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.

"Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it."

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 and has been immense for the club. He's been a leader even before being named the captain and has made 311 appearances. He's helped the Reds win one UEFA Champions League and one Premier League, among other honors.

