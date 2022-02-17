"Stop looking for divides" - Marcus Rashford rubbishes claims of unrest in Manchester United dressing room involving Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has hit back at claims of division within the Red Devils dressing room.

United's faltering form over the last few months has invited criticism from all corners of the media. The sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Ralf Rangnick come in as interim manager in November last year.

The German boss has faced a tough challenge so far to get his players to deliver as a team. Reports of dressing room unrest started to do the rounds as United failed to string together a decent run of results.

The latest installment of such a divide was reported by German journalist Christian Falk.

Falk claimed that with Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to be the leader of Manchester United, there's a rift in the dressing room.

He reported yesterday:

"The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. There is a risk of a split in the team."

Marcus Rashford has responded to the accusations by saying:

"Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides."

The English MBE award winner's response is a strong one and directly contradicts Falk's report.

Marcus Rashford MBE @MarcusRashford Christian Falk @cfbayern The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team TRUEThe English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team @ManUtd TRUE✅ The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team @ManUtd https://t.co/mnOFJVmO3S Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides. twitter.com/cfbayern/statu… Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides. twitter.com/cfbayern/statu…

It will be interesting to see what the journalist has to comment on Rashford's response. Another man whose opinion would be of value here is Ralf Rangnick himself.

Manchester United in a tough top-four race

At the start of the season, the expectation around Old Trafford was for the club to challenge for the Premier League trophy.

25 games later, they are 20 points behind league leaders Manchester City. Not only are their title hopes over, but they are struggling to maintain their position in the top four.

Having collected 43 points so far, United are currently fourth in the standings.

However, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers can all overtake or at least match them if they win their games in hand.

This means Manchester United might essentially find themselves down to seventh spot should the other teams get their desired results.

It is a precarious position for a club like Manchester United to be in. The lack of Champions League football will not only hamper their transfer budget next season, but it will also affect their pitch while attempting to sign star players.

