"Stop rewarding failure" - Ex-England international demands Gareth Southgate to resign after 2022 FIFA World Cup failure

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton wants England manager Gareth Southgate to resign following the side's exit from the FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions made it to the competition's quarter-finals but were defeated 2-1 by France.

It was a campaign where some believed Southgate may oversee FIFA World Cup glory for England for the first time since 1966.

However, they head home after yet another demoralizing loss that follows similarly agonizing exits from the 2020 European Championships and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Southgate is the Three Lions' most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsay, overseeing 52 wins, 15 defeats and as many draws.

England were unbeaten until losing to France, and their attacking play earned plaudits - many want Southgate to stay on.

However, Barton, who is in management himself, coaching Bristol Rovers in EFL League 1, who are currently 12th, thinks otherwise.

He tweeted on Monday, 12 December:

"Can’t believe Southgate hasn’t resigned yet. That’s two World Cups and a home European Championship we could/should have won. Stop rewarding failure. Got to go. Time to hire somebody who can win."

Southgate is weighing up his future following his side's elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

After the UEFA European Championships, his contract with the Three Lions expires in 2024.

Candidates for the potential role include former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, and Southgate's assistant Steve Holland.

Claude Makelele on the risk of Southgate leaving England after being eliminated from the FIFA World Cup

Southgate's side could be on the cusp of glory with his side.

Chelsea and France legend Makelele has urged the FA to stick with Southgate.

The iconic midfielder spoke to Sky Sports when asked whether Southgate should stay on.

He opined that the Three Lions are close to becoming champions under Southgate's watch.

Makelele said:

"For me England (shouldn't) let him go because of the job (he's done). It's dangerous if he leaves. He needs to stay because of the Euros and the World Cup in America. I think England will win another trophy."

Southgate was appointed boss in 2016. He led his side to the 2020 Euros final, the semi-finals, and quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

Perhaps, he will acknowledge that he has only one competition left per his contract and that the opportunity to triumph as Three Lions manager is an extreme rarity.

